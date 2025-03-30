Tennessee vs. Houston Prediction: Will Over Hit on Low Total?

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Houston Cougars square off in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Volunteers finished the regular season with a 30-7 record. The Cougars ended the regular season with a 33-4 record. They are currently 2.5 point favorites with this Tennessee vs. Houston matchup set to tip off at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tennessee Volunteers (+2.5) at Houston Cougars (-2.5) o/u 124

2:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 30, 2025

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Vols

As of this writing, our CBB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Tennessee. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Volunteers are coming off of a 78-65 victory over Kentucky in the Sweet 16 on Friday night. Zakai Zeigler led the team with 18 points. Chaz Lanier followed him up with 17 points. Jordan Gainey added 16 points off the bench. Tennessee started off the tournament with a 77-62 victory over Wofford followed by a 67-58 victory over UCLA.

Houston Cougars

The Cougars are coming off of a 62-60 victory over Purdue in the Sweet 16 on a last second bucket. Milos Uzan led the team with 22 points, knocking down 6 of his 9 three point attempts. Emanuel Sharp followed him up with 17 points. Houston started off the season with a 78-40 victory over SIU Edwardsville followed by a 81-76 victory over Gonzaga.

Tennessee vs. Houston Betting Trends

Tennessee is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 5-3 in Tennessee’s last 8 games

Houston is 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Houston’s last 5 games

Tennessee vs. Houston Prediction:

I like the over in this matchup on Sunday afternoon. This is a very low total at 124. These are two of the best schools in the country in points per game allowed with Houston ranking on top allowing 58.5 ppg and Tennessee allowing 63 ppg. That being said, each team ranks in the top 40 in offensive efficiency in the country, with Houston ranking 23rd and the Vols ranking 39th. Tennessee is averaging 74 points per game so far in the tournament and Houston is averaging 73.6. Both teams have had a game to get used to playing in a stadium. As well this is the elite 8 so late game fouls and free throws could very easily take this one over the low total.

Tennessee vs. Houston Prediction: Over 124