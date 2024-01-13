Tennessee vs. Georgia CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 5 Tennessee heads to Athens to face unranked Georgia on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Can the Volunteers cover the 7.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Tennessee vs. Georgia prediction.

The Tennessee Volunteers are 11-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-8-1 ATS this season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 12-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-7-1 ATS this season.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Matchup & Betting Odds

601 Tennessee Volunteers (-7.5) at 602 Georgia Bulldogs (+7.5); o/u 145.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13, 2024

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA

TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Georgia Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Georgia when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tennessee Volunteers Game Notes

Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht was superb in his team’s 77-72 road loss to Mississippi State on Wednesday night. In that game, the 6’6” senior racked up 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals. He shot 10 of 18 from the field and 4 of 9 from three-point range in the loss.

Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler was also terrific in his team’s loss on Wednesday. The Long Island native put up an impressive stat line of 26 points, 7 assists, and 3 steals. He made 9 of 15 shots from the field, 4 of 9 from deep, and 4 of 5 free throw attempts. Zeigler is averaging 10 points and 5.1 assists per game this year.

Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

Georgia guard Justin Hill was a difference-maker off the bench in his team’s 76-66 home win over Arkansas on Wednesday night. In that game, Hill recorded 19 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists. He shot 6 of 13 from the floor and knocked down 3 of his 7 three-point attempts. Hill is third on the club in scoring with 9.7 points per game this season.

Bulldogs guard Noah Thomasson was also key to his team’s SEC win on Wednesday. The 6’4” senior from Houston poured in 15 points on 6 of 13 shooting from the field while also converting 3 of 6 three-point attempts. Thomasson leads Georgia in scoring this season with 12.7 points per game.

Tennessee vs. Georgia CBB Betting Trends

Tennessee is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against Georgia.

The Volunteers are 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Georgia is 5-3-1 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Georgia is 5-4-1 ATS as the home team this season.

Tennessee vs. Georgia CBB Prediction:

After starting the season 2-3, Georgia has won 10 straight games. Some of those contests were against lesser opponents. But Georgia defeated Florida State, Georgia Tech, Missouri, and Arkansas in that stretch. The latter two games were SEC opponents. The Bulldogs are playing well and might be a bit undervalued in this spot.

Tennessee just lost to a mediocre Mississippi State team on Wednesday, and now they have to go to Athens against an upstart Georgia team on Saturday. The Volunteers are just 4-9 ATS on the road since the start of last season, and they are just 10-12 ATS in conference games since the beginning of last year. I think Tennessee will have trouble getting separation in this game, so I’m taking Georgia and the points at home on Saturday.

Tennessee vs. Georgia CBB Prediction: GEORGIA BULLDOGS +7.5