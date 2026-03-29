Sunday CBB Best Bets March 29: Will Duke cover against UConn and make the Final Four?

Sunday features a small college basketball slate with 4 high-major schools taking the floor on the 29th day of March 2026. It’s the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament as the field gets whittled down to 4 teams. A quartet of schools will be playing in their respective regional finals on Sunday afternoon/evening.

Will Michigan defeat Tennessee by 8 points or more at the United Center in Chicago? Can Duke win and cover against UConn in Washington, D.C. in the late game on Sunday evening? Read on for our Sunday CBB Best Bets March 29 article.

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CBB Best Bet: Michigan -7.5 over Tennessee

I like the Wolverines in this game. Michigan is primed to cover as 7.5-point favorites against Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. The Wolverines boast a strong 9-5 ATS record in non-conference matchups this year and are 2-1 ATS in this season’s NCAA Tournament. Furthermore, they excel when playing on quick turnarounds, maintaining a flawless 3-0 ATS mark on just 1 day of rest since the start of the 2024 season. Expect Michigan’s potent offense and top-2 defense to overwhelm the Volunteers down the stretch to secure a comfortable, cover-clinching victory. Final score projection: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES 82, TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS 70.

CBB Best Bet: UConn +5.5 over Duke

I’m taking the Huskies in this contest. Backing a live underdog is always a thrill, and UConn is primed to cover the 5.5-point spread against Duke on Sunday evening. The Huskies are a historic March wagon, holding a staggering 16-1 ATS record in NCAA Tournament games since the start of the 2022 season.

Over that same span, they are a flawless 10-0 ATS on one day of rest, 43-16-2 ATS in non-conference matchups, and 32-8 ATS at neutral sites. Entering Sunday, UConn is 5-1 straight up and 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games. The Huskies have the pedigree to secure a tight cover or pull off the outright upset.

Final score projection: DUKE BLUE DEVILS 78, UCONN HUSKIES 76.

Sunday CBB Best Bets March 29

Michigan Wolverines -7.5 UConn Huskies +5.5

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