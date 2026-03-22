Sunday CBB Best Bets March 22: Can UConn win by 5+ points against UCLA?

Sunday features a full college basketball slate with one mid-major team and several high-major schools taking the floor on the 22nd day of March 2026. It’s the second day of the second round of the NCAA Tournament as the field gets whittled down to 16 teams.

Will UConn defeat UCLA by 5 points or more at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia? Can 5-seed Texas Tech win and cover against 4-seed Alabama in Tampa on Sunday night? Read on for our Sunday CBB Best Bets March 22 article.

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CBB Best Bet: UConn -4.5 over UCLA

I like the Huskies in this one. UConn is in a good position to cover the 4.5-point spread against UCLA due to their frontcourt depth and ability to execute offensively. The Huskies are an absolute wagon in these exact spots. Since the start of the 2022 season, UConn is a perfect 9-0 ATS when playing on one day of rest. The trends overwhelmingly back them across the board: they are 14-1 ATS in NCAA Tournament games, 30-8 ATS at neutral sites, 41-16-2 ATS in non-conference matchups, and 77-59-2 ATS as favorites since the beginning of the 2022 campaign. Expect UConn to dictate the pace of this game and pull away in the second half. Final score projection: UCONN HUSKIES 74, UCLA BRUINS 65.

CBB Best Bet: Texas Tech -1.5 over Alabama

I’m taking the Red Raiders in this contest. Texas Tech should cover the 1.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites against Alabama on Sunday night by controlling the tempo and utilizing elite perimeter shooting to neutralize the Crimson Tide’s high-scoring offense.

The Red Raiders are battle-tested here, holding a 10-7 ATS record in NCAA Tournament games since the start of the 2018 season. Momentum is squarely on their side; they are 12-10 ATS after a win this season and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall. Expect Grant McCasland’s squad to dictate the half-court pace and hit crucial late shots to win, cover, and advance.

Final score projection: TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS 82, ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE 78.

Sunday CBB Best Bets March 22

UConn Huskies -4.5 Texas Tech Red Raiders -1.5

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