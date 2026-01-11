Sunday CBB Best Bets Jan. 11: Can UCF cover at home against Cincinnati?

Sunday features a light college basketball slate with a few high-major schools in action on the second Sunday of the 2026 calendar year. Can Cincinnati hang tough and cover on the road against UCF? Will Rutgers defend its home court against a scrappy Northwestern team? Read on for our Sunday CBB Best Bets Jan. 11 article.
CBB Best Bet: Cincinnati +3.5 over UCF
CBB Best Bet: Rutgers +4.5 over Northwestern
I’m backing the Scarlet Knights in this contest. Rutgers is well-suited to cover the 4.5-point spread as home underdogs because of their elite offensive rebounding, where they rank 5th in the Big Ten. Jersey Mike’s Arena remains one of the toughest environments in the conference, which should be made tougher given Northwestern’s recent slump from beyond the arc. Furthermore, the Scarlet Knights have dominated this series lately, going 7-2 straight up and 6-3 ATS in their last nine games against the Wildcats. This historical edge and Rutgers’ ability to generate second-chance points through Tariq Francis should make this game a high-intensity, one-possession battle. Final score projection: RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS 69, NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS 66.
