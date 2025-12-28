Sunday CBB Best Bets Dec. 28: Can Colorado win big over its in-state rival?

Sunday features a smattering of college basketball games between Division I teams as the sport ramps back up after the holiday season. Can Northern Colorado hang with Colorado in Boulder? Can Pacific cover on the road in San Diego? Read on for our Sunday CBB Best Bets Dec. 28 article.

CBB Best Bet: Northern Colorado +14.5 over Colorado

I like the Bears on Sunday. Northern Colorado is in a good spot to cover the 14.5-spread on the road against Colorado. They can do that by dictating the game’s pace and winning the efficiency battle in the half-court. The Bears play at a controlled tempo that limits possessions and keeps margins manageable, while their offense has been efficient enough to consistently get quality looks without turning games into track meets. Defensively, Northern Colorado does a solid job forcing longer possessions and contesting shots, which helps neutralize Colorado’s athletic edge. That profile has worked for the Bears this season, as Northern Colorado is 2-0 ATS as an underdog, 5-0 ATS on the road, and 6-3 ATS in non-conference games in 2025. Final score projection: COLORADO 80, NORTHERN COLORADO 68.

CBB Best Bet: Pacific -2.5 over San Diego

I’m backing the Tigers in this one. Pacific is in a strong position to cover the 2.5-point spread on the road against San Diego by controlling the tempo and playing efficient basketball at both ends of the floor. The Tigers are comfortable playing at a measured pace, which limits volatility and forces San Diego to execute in the half-court, where Pacific has a considerable defensive edge. Offensively, Pacific has been efficient in shot selection and ball movement, allowing them to consistently generate clean looks even on the road. Those traits have translated to betting success in 2025, with Pacific 6-1 ATS as a favorite, 4-2 ATS on the road, and 6-2 ATS after a win this season. Final score projection: PACIFIC 79, SAN DIEGO 74.

Sunday CBB Best Bets Dec. 28

