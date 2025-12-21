Sunday CBB Best Bets Dec. 21: Can Oregon avoid a blowout against Gonzaga?

Sunday features a light college basketball slate when it comes to ranked teams. Can #5 UConn cover the big number in Chicago against DePaul? Will #7 Gonzaga cover a neutral-site game against Oregon as 12.5-point favorites? I’ll pick both games below. Read on for our Sunday CBB Best Bets Dec. 21 article.
CBB Best Bet: DePaul +14.5 over UConn
CBB Best Bet: Oregon +12.5 over Gonzaga
I’m backing the Ducks against the number on Sunday at Moda Center in Portland. Oregon has a real shot to cover +12.5 as a neutral-site underdog against Gonzaga because their defensive discipline and transition pace can blunt Gonzaga’s rhythm and create enough stops to keep this game within striking distance. The Ducks have shown they can hang tough when the number balloons, going 13-11 ATS as an underdog and 19-16 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2023 season, demonstrating a consistent ability to stay competitive against all types of competition. Oregon’s length on the wings and ability to generate turnovers could slow Gonzaga’s offense and help them stay close throughout. Final score projection: GONZAGA 82, OREGON 73.
Sunday CBB Best Bets Dec. 21
- DePaul Blue Demons +14.5
- Oregon Ducks +12.5
