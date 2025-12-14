Sunday CBB Best Bets Dec. 14: Can Saint Mary’s beat Boise State?

Can UAB topple Troy by 8+ points on ESPN2? Can St. Mary’s get a big neutral-site win over Boise State in Idaho Falls? Will Washington State prevent a blowout against USC? Read on for our Sunday CBB Best Bets Dec. 14 column.

CBB Best Bet: UAB -7.5 over Troy

I like the Blazers here. UAB is well-positioned to cover the 7.5-point spread against Troy on Sunday by controlling tempo and winning the efficiency battle on both ends. The Blazers are comfortable playing at a faster pace at home, where their transition offense and secondary scoring options consistently generate efficient looks inside and from the perimeter. Defensively, UAB’s physical on-ball pressure and strong rebounding limit Troy’s second-chance opportunities and force longer, less efficient possessions. If UAB dictates pace and turns stops into quick offense, the margin should grow steadily. Of note: UAB is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall against Division I opponents. Final score projection: UAB 78, TROY 68.

CBB Best Bet: Boise State +1.5 over Saint Mary’s

I’m backing Boise State in this one. Boise State is in a strong position to cover the 1.5-point spread against Saint Mary’s on Sunday by dictating pace and leaning on its defensive efficiency. The Broncos are comfortable slowing the game down and forcing opponents to execute in the half-court, where their physical perimeter defense and disciplined rotations limit clean looks at the basket. Offensively, Boise State’s balanced scoring and ball movement should generate efficient shots against a Saint Mary’s team that prefers a methodical tempo. If Boise State controls possessions and wins the rebounding battle, it can grind out a close win. Of note: Boise State is 3-1 straight up and 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games against Saint Mary’s. Final score projection: BOISE STATE 66, SAINT MARY’S 62.

CBB Best Bet: Washington State +14.5 over USC

I’m taking the Cougars here. Washington State has a good chance to cover the 14.5-point spread against USC on Sunday night by keeping the game at a controlled pace and leaning on defensive efficiency. The Cougars are comfortable slowing possessions and forcing opponents to execute in the half-court, where their physical defense and disciplined rotations can limit prolonged scoring runs. Offensively, Washington State’s ball movement and shot selection should help them avoid long droughts against USC’s athletic defense. If the Cougars control the glass, limit turnovers, and consistently get good shots, they can stay competitive throughout. Of note: Washington State is 3-2 straight up and 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games against USC. Final score projection: USC 72, WASHINGTON STATE 62.

Sunday CBB Best Bets Dec. 14

UAB Blazers -7.5 Boise State Broncos +1.5 Washington State Cougars +14.5

