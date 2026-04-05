Sunday CBB Best Bets April 5: Can Oklahoma win the College Basketball Crown?

Sunday features a light college basketball slate with 3 high-major schools and a mid-major program taking the floor on the 5th day of April 2026.

It’s the final game of the College Basketball Crown (CBC) and the final game of the NIT. The CBC final will be broadcast on FOX at 5:30 PM ET, while the NIT final will be on ESPN 2 at 8:00 PM ET.

Will Oklahoma defeat West Virginia by 4 points or more at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the College Basketball Crown final? Can Auburn win and cover against Tulsa in Indianapolis in the NIT Final on Sunday night? Read on for our Sunday CBB Best Bets April 5 article.

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CBB Best Bet: Oklahoma -3.5 over West Virginia

I like the Sooners in this game. Oklahoma is primed to cover the 3.5-point spread as a neutral-site favorite against West Virginia this Sunday, because of some incredibly strong betting trends. The Sooners are a reliable bet, going 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall, and they’ve sustained momentum well this year, going 11-8-1 ATS following a win in 2025-26. Oklahoma’s 5-4-1 ATS neutral-site record is solid, and their head-to-head dominance over West Virginia is undeniable. The Sooners are 8-2 straight up and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 meetings with the Mountaineers. Expect Oklahoma to control the tempo and comfortably secure the victory. Final score projection: OKLAHOMA SOONERS 81, WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS 73.

CBB Best Bet: Tulsa +5.5 over Auburn

I’m taking the Golden Hurricane in this contest. Tulsa is in an excellent spot to cover the 5.5-point spread as neutral-site underdogs against Auburn on Sunday night. The Golden Hurricane thrive when facing superior competition, boasting a strong 5-2 ATS mark as underdogs this season. What’s more, Tulsa sports a 5-2 ATS record in neutral-site games this year.

Additionally, they consistently excel outside their league with a 9-4-1 ATS non-conference record in 2025-26. The Golden Hurricane have kept the ball rolling beautifully, going 18-10 ATS following a victory this season.

Auburn will likely struggle to pull away from this highly motivated mid-major squad. Expect a hard-fought battle that goes down to the final buzzer.

Final score projection: AUBURN TIGERS 74, TULSA GOLDEN HURRICANE 71.

Sunday CBB Best Bets April 5

Oklahoma Sooners -3.5 Tulsa Golden Hurricane +5.5

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