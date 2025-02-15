Stanford vs. Duke Prediction: Can Blue Devils Cover at Home?

The Stanford Cardinal head to Cameron Indoor Stadium to try to upset the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinal have lost 3 of their last 4 games and enter Saturday with a 16-9 record. The Blue Devils are coming off of a win and sit with a 21-3 record. They are currently 19.5 point home favorites with this Stanford vs. Duke matchup set to tip off at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Stanford Cardinal (+19.5) at Duke Blue Devils (-19.5) o/u 140.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 15, 2025

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Cardinal

As of this writing, our CBB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Stanford. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Stanford Cardinal

The Cardinal squad started their east coast road trip with a 60-52 loss to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night. Jaylen Blakes was the only player on the team to hit double digits, finishing with 12 points. Leading scorer Maxime Raynaud, who averages 19.9 points per game, finished with just 8 points. Stanford was 18.5% from behind the arc in this matchup, but was a perfect 7 of 7 from the free throw line.

Duke Blue Devils

The Blue Devils bounced back from their loss to Clemosn with a 78-57 victory over the Cal Bears on Wednesday night. Cooper Flagg dominated with 27 points on 8 of 14 from the field. Khaman Maluach finished with a 10 point 12 rebound double-double. Tyrese Proctor added another 18 points. Duke has won 8 of their last 9 home games by double digits.

Stanford vs. Duke Betting Trends

Stanford is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 3-2 in Stanford’s last 5 games

Duke is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 3-2 in Duke’s last 5 games

Stanford vs. Duke Prediction:

Take Duke to cover the spread at home on Saturday afternoon. Stanford is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games, and are 3-5 ATS on the road this season. In their last two road games, the Cardinal lost by 24 to SMU, and lost by 8 to a 12-13 Georgia Tech squad. Things won’t get any easier, as they head to Cameron Indoor on the 2nd leg of their east coast road trip. Duke is 8-6 ATS at home this season. The Blue Devils rank 4th in opponent points per game, allowing just 60.4. They will square off against a Cardinal offense that ranks 124th in the country, and averages just 68.3 points per game on the road. This Duke squad should be able to shut down the Cardinal and win big.

Stanford vs. Duke Prediction: Duke -19.5