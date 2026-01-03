Saturday CBB Best Bets Jan. 3: Can Purdue avoid an upset at Wisconsin?

Saturday features a full college basketball slate with several high-major programs in action on the first Saturday of the 2026 calendar year. Can Miami Ohio stay unbeaten and move to 15-0? Can unranked Wisconsin cover as home underdogs against #5 Purdue? Read on for our Saturday CBB Best Bets Jan. 3 article.

CBB Best Bet: Miami Ohio +2.5 over Akron

I like the RedHawks here. Miami Ohio enters Saturday’s clash with Akron as a formidable home underdog, primed to extend their perfect 14-0 straight-up record this season. The RedHawks thrive in spots like these, boasting a 3-1 ATS mark at home and a dominant 6-1 ATS record when playing on two or three days of rest this year. They’ve also been good at harnessing momentum, having gone 8-2 ATS following a victory this season. With superior defense and the home-court advantage, Miami’s disciplined play should stifle Akron’s rhythm, allowing them to cover and remain undefeated. Final score projection: MIAMI OHIO 74, AKRON 70.

CBB Best Bet: Wisconsin +5.5 over Purdue

I’m backing the Badgers in this one. Wisconsin heads into Saturday’s marquee matchup against Purdue as a battle-tested home underdog, well-positioned to cover the 5.5-point spread. The Badgers have been remarkably efficient in high-pressure spots, posting a 5-3 ATS record at home and a gritty 2-1 ATS mark when facing a rest disadvantage in 2025-26. Historical trends also heavily favor the Badgers, as they are 6-1 ATS in their last seven meetings against the Boilermakers. Led by the explosive backcourt of Nick Boyd and John Blackwell, Wisconsin’s ability to protect the Kohl Center floor and exploit matchup advantages should keep this contest within a single possession. Final score projection: WISCONSIN 76, PURDUE 74.

Saturday CBB Best Bets Jan. 3

Miami Ohio RedHawks +2.5 Wisconsin Badgers +5.5

