Saturday CBB Best Bets Jan. 10: Can Duke win convincingly over SMU?

Saturday features a full college basketball slate with just several high-major schools in action on the second Saturday of the 2026 calendar year. Can SMU hang tough and cover on the road against Duke? Will Creighton defend its home court against a feisty St. John’s team? Read on for our Saturday CBB Best Bets Jan. 10 article.

CBB Best Bet: SMU +12.5 over Duke

I like the Mustangs here. SMU is poised to cover the 12.5-point spread at Cameron Indoor by utilizing its high-octane offense, which averages 90.1 points per game. Led by Boopie Miller’s playmaking, the Mustangs possess the perimeter shooting and interior depth to trade punches with Duke’s elite frontcourt. SMU enters this matchup with strong betting momentum, currently 1-0-1 ATS in conference games this season and 2-1 ATS in their last three games overall. By limiting second-chance points and maintaining their high transition pace, the Mustangs should keep this ranked clash within single digits. Final score projection: DUKE BLUE DEVILS 83, SMU MUSTANGS 75.

CBB Best Bet: Creighton -1 over St. John’s

I’m backing the Bluejays in this game. Creighton is set to cover the 1-point spread at the CHI Health Center by leaning on their elite perimeter shooting. The Bluejays are currently leading the Big East with 10.1 triples per game. With Josh Dix and Austin Swartz finding their rhythm, the Bluejays’ floor spacing should neutralize St. John’s aggressive interior defense. Creighton’s recent form is undeniable: they are 4-1 ATS in conference games, 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall, and historically dominant at 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 meetings against the Red Storm. Home-court shooting splits will be the difference-maker in this one as Creighton secures the victory. Final score projection: CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS 79, ST. JOHN’S RED STORM 73.

