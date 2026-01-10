Saturday CBB Best Bets Jan. 10: Can Duke win convincingly over SMU?

Saturday features a full college basketball slate with just several high-major schools in action on the second Saturday of the 2026 calendar year. Can SMU hang tough and cover on the road against Duke? Will Creighton defend its home court against a feisty St. John’s team? Read on for our Saturday CBB Best Bets Jan. 10 article.
CBB Best Bet: SMU +12.5 over Duke
CBB Best Bet: Creighton -1 over St. John’s
I’m backing the Bluejays in this game. Creighton is set to cover the 1-point spread at the CHI Health Center by leaning on their elite perimeter shooting. The Bluejays are currently leading the Big East with 10.1 triples per game. With Josh Dix and Austin Swartz finding their rhythm, the Bluejays’ floor spacing should neutralize St. John’s aggressive interior defense. Creighton’s recent form is undeniable: they are 4-1 ATS in conference games, 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall, and historically dominant at 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 meetings against the Red Storm. Home-court shooting splits will be the difference-maker in this one as Creighton secures the victory. Final score projection: CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS 79, ST. JOHN’S RED STORM 73.
Saturday CBB Best Bets Jan. 10
- SMU Mustangs +12.5
- Creighton Bluejays -1
