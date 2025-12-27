Saturday CBB Best Bets Dec. 27: Can Stanford cover against CSUN?

Saturday features one college basketball game between Division I teams as the sport ramps back up after the holiday season. It’s Cal State Northridge at Stanford. Can Stanford cover the 16.5-point spread at home against Cal State Northridge? Will the total go over 165.5 points? I’ll provide a pick against the spread and a pick on the total below. Read on for our Saturday CBB Best Bets Dec. 27 article.
CBB Best Bet: Cal State Northridge +16.5 over Stanford
CBB Best Bet: Cal State Northridge vs. Stanford Under 165.5
I’m backing the under in this game on Saturday. The total of 165.5 for the CSUN vs. Stanford matchup is likely to go under because the combined scoring average of both teams (161.9 PPG) already sits below this threshold. Stanford’s disciplined defense, which allows just 71.7 PPG, is expected to dictate a slower tempo at Maples Pavilion. While CSUN typically plays at a high pace, they may struggle with offensive efficiency against high-major opponents, and some predictive models project a final score closer to 159 total points. With Stanford’s last three games all hitting the under, historical trends strongly favor a relatively lower-scoring affair. Final score projection: STANFORD 86, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 76.
