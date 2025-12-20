Saturday CBB Best Bets Dec. 20: Can Houston cover against Arkansas in Newark?

Last Updated on December 21, 2025 12:06 am by Alex Becker

Saturday features three neutral-site matchups between ranked teams. Can Houston cover the small number in Newark against Arkansas? Will Purdue cover a neutral-site game against Auburn as 8.5-point favorites? Can Texas Tech pull off an upset of Duke at Madison Square Garden? I’ll pick all 3 games below. Read on for our Saturday CBB Best Bets Dec. 20 article.

CBB Best Bet: Arkansas +4.5 over Houston

I like the Razorbacks here. Arkansas has strong ATS momentum, and a few trends make them a potentially live cover as 4.5-point underdogs. The Razorbacks are 13-8 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season, have gone 8-3-1 ATS in neutral-site games over that span, and are 6-0 ATS in their last six games overall — showing consistency against the spread. Arkansas’ offense has been clicking lately, averaging near 90 points per game with multiple high-scoring outings. Given their confidence and ability to stay competitive late, I see this one staying close. Final score projection: ARKANSAS 75, HOUSTON 73.

CBB Best Bet: Purdue -8.5 over Auburn

I’m backing the Boilers against the number on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue’s recent form and ATS history make the 8.5-point spread look coverable against Auburn on a neutral floor. To wit, the Boilermakers are 21-16 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season, have gone 20-13 ATS after a win in that same span, and are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall, showing they handle expectations well and continue to cover lines even when they reach double-digits. Purdue’s defense limits opponents to roughly 67 points per game, while they themselves have scored efficiently in large victories like a recent 79–59 rout of Marquette. I see Purdue pulling away. Final score projection: PURDUE 85, AUBURN 71.

CBB Best Bet: Duke -9.5 over Texas Tech

I’m backing the Blue Devils in this one. Duke’s elite defensive and offensive efficiency make them the likely team to cover the 9.5 points against Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The Blue Devils rank among the NCAA’s best in points allowed (60.8 per game) and hold opponents to under 35% shooting, while scoring nearly 88 points per game themselves—giving them a big efficiency edge over Texas Tech’s 73.9 points allowed and lesser defensive metrics. Duke has also shown resilience after slow starts and can control pace in the half-court, limiting Texas Tech’s transition scoring. I see Duke winning by double digits. Final score projection: DUKE 83, TEXAS TECH 72.

Saturday CBB Best Bets Dec. 20

Arkansas Razorbacks +4.5 Purdue Boilermakers -8.5 Duke Blue Devils -9.5

