Saturday CBB Best Bets April 4: Can Michigan win and make the national title game?

Saturday features a light college basketball slate with 8 high-major schools taking the floor on the 4th day of April 2026.

It’s the semifinal round of the College Basketball Crown (CBC) and the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. The semifinal round of the CBC will be broadcast on FOX, while the Final Four will be on TBS, truTV, and HBO Max.

Will Illinois defeat UConn by 2 points or more at Lucas Oil Stadium in the first game of the Final Four? Can Michigan win and cover against Arizona in Indianapolis in the Final Four late game on Saturday night? Read on for our Saturday CBB Best Bets April 4 article.

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CBB Best Bet: UConn +1.5 over Illinois

I like the Huskies in this game. UConn enters Saturday night in a prime spot, getting 1.5 points against Illinois. The Huskies thrive in situations like this, going 8-4 ATS as underdogs since the start of 2022. UConn’s dominance is staggering: 17-1 ATS in the NCAA Tournament, 44-16-2 ATS in non-conference play, and 33-8 ATS at neutral sites over that same span. UConn also seems to have Illinois’ number, going 2-0 ATS in their last 2 games against the Illini, highlighted by a 74-61 win as 4.5-point favorites earlier this year. Take the Huskies and Dan Hurley in this monster matchup on Saturday. Final score projection: UCONN HUSKIES 76, ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI 70.

CBB Best Bet: Arizona +1.5 over Michigan

I’m taking the Wildcats in this contest. Arizona is in a solid position, catching 1.5 points against Michigan on Saturday night. The Wildcats are a flawless 4-0 ATS as underdogs this season and thrive against top-tier competition, going 12-4 ATS when facing ranked opponents this year.

Arizona also sports an 11-5-1 ATS mark in non-conference matchups and a stellar 10-1 ATS record at neutral sites in 2025-26. Furthermore, the Wildcats have owned this series of late, going 3-0 straight up and 3-0 ATS in their last 3 meetings with the Wolverines.

Take Arizona to make it back to the national championship game for the first time since 2001.

Final score projection: ARIZONA WILDCATS 82, MICHIGAN WOLVERINES 78.

Saturday CBB Best Bets April 4

UConn Huskies +1.5 Arizona Wildcats +1.5

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