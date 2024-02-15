Players To Keep an Eye on During March Madness

March Madness is still almost a month away, but fans are already preparing for the most exciting tournament in sports. There is no bigger basketball tournament than the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletics Association) Tournament, which spans almost all of March — a month when the entire sports world focuses on these athletes. As teams enter conference tournament mode and analysts break down the bubble teams and mid-major threats, certain players will take center stage. Today, let’s look at seven players that you should keep an eye out for come March — some you already know of and some who are new.

Jamal Shead | Guard, Houston

The Big 12 has taken a lot of heat this year as an overrated conference. Regarded widely as the best conference in the sport, critics have noted that this success is primarily due to it having the easiest non-conference schedule among Power 5 conferences. Where you land in that debate will determine how you view Houston, a BetMGM online sportsbook favorite to win the conference. And in a year that is hard to interpret, it’s easy to wonder why Jamal Shead should be the Cougar player to watch instead of his teammate LJ Cryer.

After all, Cryer leads the team in scoring, and Shead averages a mere 12.5 points per game. However, anybody watching Houston knows that Shead steers the ship, averaging 5.8 assists per game, third-most in the conference. His 2.2 steals per game also comes in as third-best in the league.

Jaxson Robinson | Guard, Brigham Young University

Entering the season, Brigham Young University (BYU) was picked to finish 13th in a 14-team Big 12 conference. They currently sit in ninth position but have surprised many with a hot 12–1 start that saw them ranked 13th in the country before conference play. Guard Jaxson Robinson has led the way, scoring 13.5 points per game for the Cougars. BYU has already overachieved, and if they make waves in the tournament, expect to hear Robinson’s name.

Devin Carter | Guard, Providence

Providence has some work to do to get into the NCAA Tournament. Currently, Joe Lunaldi has them in the Next Four Out group in his yearly Bracketology. After a hot start, they have stumbled down the stretch, losing six of their last 10 games. Despite that, Devin Carter has been among the best players in the Big East and will need to help power his team into the tournament. Carter is the best defender in the league with a tremendous basketball acumen, while his offensive game has also improved. He leads all Friers in scoring with 19 points per game. They’ll need every bit of that from Carter down the stretch.

RJ Davis | Guard, North Carolina

One of the most well-known names on this list, RJ Davis is a former McDonald’s All-American who nearly helped lead the 2021–22 Tar Heels to another national championship. He returned to North Carolina for his senior year for some unfinished business, a decision that has paid off. The Tar Heels are the 3rd ranked team in the country and are poised to be a top seed in the tournament. Davis has led the way, leading all North Carolina scorers with 21.3 points per game.

Isaiah Stevens | Guard, Colorado State

Don’t let the small school label fool you. Colorado State should play in March; if they do, Isaiah Stevens could become a household name. He leads the Rams in scoring, assists, and rebounds and is a sniper from downtown, shooting 45.6% from three-point range. The fifth-year senior has scored over 2000 points for his career and has more work to do come March.

Hunter Dickinson | Center, Kansas

Already a household name before coming to Kansas, the Michigan transfer is having a phenomenal season for the ever-present Kansas Jayhawks. Dickinson was instrumental to Michigan’s Elite 8 and Sweet 16 teams of 2020–21 and 2021–22 before transferring to Kansas for one final shot at March Madness glory. Kansas has struggled in conference play, but Dickinson has been a strong contributor.

Only Kevin McCullar Jr. scores more than Dickinson’s 18.9 points per game, and no Jayhawk averages more rebounds than Dickinson’s 11.1. The seven-footer also leads his team in blocks. Kansas is a team loaded with experience, but few have better March experience than Dickinson. More importantly, nobody is hungrier to win in March than the former Wolverine.

Zach Edey | Center, Purdue

It is impossible to create a list of players to watch in March Madness without including Zach Edey. The 2023 National College Player of the Year reigned in a litany of awards last season, from the Big Ten Player of the Year to a consensus first-team All-American. The 7’4″ center was destined to be an NBA lottery pick but decided to return for his senior season after Purdue became just the 2nd No. 1 seed in NCAA history to lose to a 16-seed.

As it stands, Purdue will have its chance at revenge. According to Lunardi, they are currently the top overall seed and are ranked second in the country in both polls.

What To Expect From March Madness?

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about the NCAA Tournament field, and it isn’t guaranteed that all the players listed will participate. However, we can expect players to emerge from unknowns to household names when the bright lights turn on in March. Some players on this list might take that leap in a few weeks.