Ole Miss vs. Iowa State Prediction: Can Rebels Cover as Underdog?

The Ole Miss Rebels are set to take on the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday night. The Rebels enter this matchup as the 6th seed after going 23-11 in the regular season. The Cyclones are the 3 seed after finishing 25-9 in the regular season. They are currently 5.5 point favorites with this Ole Miss vs. Iowa State matchup set to tip off at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Ole Miss Rebels (+5.5) at Iowa State Cyclones (-5.5) o/u 145.5

7:45 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 23, 2025

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: truTV

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Rebels

As of this writing, our CBB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Ole Miss. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels took on the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the tournament and beat them 71-64. Ole Miss was up 44-26 at the end of the first half but ended up winning by just 7 points. Sean Pedulla led the team with 20 points. Dre Davis followed him up with 15 points. Jaemyn Brakefield came off the bench to add 12 points.

Iowa State Cyclones

The Cyclones took on the Lipscomb Bisons in the first round of the tournament and beat them 82-55 on Friday. Milan Momcilovic led the team with 20 points. Curtis Jones came off the bench and finished with 17 points. Iowa State turned over Lipscomb 17 times.

Ole Miss vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 7-3 in Ole Miss’ last 7 games

Iowa State is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games

The UNDER is 3-1 in Iowa State’s last 4 games

Ole Miss vs. Iowa State Prediction:

I like the Rebels to keep this one close on Sunday night. Ole Miss fought off a very tough UNC team that didn’t go down easy. Meanwhile the Cyclones had an easy victory over Lipscomb. This one will be a different story. The Rebels are battle tested. They are well rounded with 6 players averaging double digits on the season. The Cyclones didn’t finish the regular season very strong. They lost 4 of their last 7 games including just 1-3 against ranked opponents. Iowa State will also be without their second leading scorer in Keshon Gilbert who has been ruled out for the tournament. I think the Rebels put up a fight here.

Ole Miss vs. Iowa State Prediction: Ole Miss +5.5