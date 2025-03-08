Ole Miss vs. Florida Prediction: Can Gators win by a dozen?

Unranked Ole Miss heads to Gainesville to face #5 Florida on Saturday night. The game is at 6:00 PM ET on the SEC Network. Can Florida cover the 11.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Ole Miss vs. Florida prediction.

The Ole Miss Rebels are 21-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-14-1 ATS this season.

The Florida Gators are 26-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 22-8 ATS this season.

Ole Miss vs. Florida Matchup & Betting Odds

697 Ole Miss Rebels (+11.5) at 698 Florida Gators (-11.5); o/u 156.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 8, 2025

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs. Florida Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Ole Miss when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Rebels guard Matthew Murrell is questionable for Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. Murrell is averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game this season. Senior guard Davon Barnes would likely take on a larger role if Murrell is unable to play on Saturday.

Ole Miss forward Jaemyn Brakefield was sensational in his team’s 78-76 upset win over Tennessee on Wednesday. In that contest, the 6’8” senior recorded 19 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in 24 minutes off the bench. Brakefield shot 8 of 9 from the floor and 3 of 3 from the foul line in the win.

Florida Gators Game Notes

Gators forward Alex Condon was exemplary in his team’s 99-94 win over Alabama on Wednesday night. In 30 minutes, the 6’11” sophomore logged 27 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, and 2 blocks. Condon shot 9 of 16 from the field and 2 of 4 from long distance in the victory.

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. stuffed the stat sheet in his team’s game on Wednesday. The senior from Lake Wales, FL registered 22 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, a blocked shot, and 2 made three-pointers in 36 minutes. Clayton is the team’s leading scorer with 17.0 points per game in 2024-25.

Ole Miss vs. Florida CBB Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Rebels are 10-12 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Florida is 16-6 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Florida is 13-4 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Ole Miss vs. Florida CBB Prediction:

Florida has been excellent against the number all season in a variety of different scenarios. The Gators are 17-8 ATS after a win and 11-4 ATS as a home favorite this season. What’s more, Florida is 12-5 ATS in conference games and 11-4 ATS as the home team this year. The Gators are an incredible 19-6 ATS as a favorite this season. Florida’s 19 ATS wins as a favorite is tied for the most in the nation this year with VCU and Duke. It’s also worth noting that the Gators are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games overall. They have been money against the number all season, so I’m going to take them in their regular season finale on Saturday. I’m laying the 11.5 points with Florida at Bovada.lv.

Ole Miss vs. Florida CBB Prediction: FLORIDA GATORS -11.5