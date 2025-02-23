Ohio State vs. UCLA Prediction:

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face the UCLA Bruins today, Sunday, February 23, 2025, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:45 PM ET, with the game broadcast on CBS. With the Bruins laying 6.5 points and the total sitting at 139.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s Ohio State vs. UCLA matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Ohio State Buckeyes (+6.5) at UCLA Bruins (-6.5); o/u 139.5

3:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 22, 2025

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: CBS

Ohio State vs. UCLA Public Betting: Bettors taking home dog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing UCLA when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Records and Recent Performance

Ohio State Buckeyes: Holding a 15-12 overall record and a 7-9 mark in Big Ten play, the Buckeyes have been inconsistent recently, posting a 5-5 record over their last 10 games. Their road performance stands at 3-5 this season.

UCLA Bruins: The Bruins boast a 19-8 overall record, including a 10-6 conference record. They have been strong at home, achieving a 13-2 record at Pauley Pavilion, and are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Key Players

Ohio State: Guard Bruce Thornton is a pivotal player for the Buckeyes, known for his ball-handling and scoring abilities. However, the team has struggled with turnovers in conference play, ranking 15th in the Big Ten in turnover rate.

UCLA: The Bruins feature a balanced attack with multiple players contributing significantly. Notably, 7-foot-3 sophomore center Aday Mara has been a defensive force, leading to the team hitting the under in five of their last six games.

UCLA has been reliable at home, with a 13-2 straight-up record and a 9-5-1 record against the spread (ATS) at Pauley Pavilion. Conversely, Ohio State has struggled on the road, ranking 321st in Haslametrics’ away-from-home metric and posting a 3-5 ATS record in away games.

Ohio State vs. UCLA CBB Prediction:

Both teams are aiming to bolster their NCAA tournament resumes. UCLA’s strong home performance and Ohio State’s road challenges suggest an advantage for the Bruins. Additionally, UCLA’s defensive prowess, especially with Aday Mara’s shot-blocking presence, could stifle Ohio State’s offense, which thrives on near-proximity shots.

Given these factors, analysts favor UCLA to cover the 6.5-point spread, with the game’s total points likely falling under 139.5, considering both teams’ recent trends and defensive strengths.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Hoops Prediction: UNDER 139.5