North Texas vs. UC Irvine NIT Prediction: Defensive struggle in Semi-Final?

The NIT semifinals feature a compelling matchup between the North Texas Mean Green and the UC Irvine Anteaters on April 1, 2025, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM Eastern Time and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. What’s the best bet in this North Texas vs. UC Irvine matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

North Texas Mean Green (-1.5) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (+1.5); o/u 128

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

North Texas vs. UC Irvine Public Betting: Bettors Backing Anteaters

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing UC Irvine when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

North Texas Mean Green

Season Record: 27-8 overall; 14-4 in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).​

Recent Performance: North Texas has won 11 of its last 13 games, including narrow victories in the NIT over Furman (75-64), Arkansas State (65-63), and Oklahoma State (61-59).

Key Players:

Atin Wright: Averaging 14.9 points per game, shooting 40.1% from three-point range and over 94% from the free-throw line. ​

Jasper Floyd: Leading the team with an average of nearly 16 points per game during the NIT. ​

Team Strengths: The Mean Green excel defensively, allowing only 59.9 points per game, which ranks third nationally. ​

UC Irvine Anteaters

Season Record: 31-6 overall; 17-3 in the Big West Conference.​

Recent Performance: UC Irvine has secured NIT wins over Northern Colorado (82-72), Jacksonville State (66-61), and a thrilling overtime victory against UAB (81-77).

Key Players:

Devin Tillis: Averaging 16.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in the NIT, including a 22-point, 11-rebound performance against UAB. ​

Bent Leuchten: Contributing 15.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, shooting 54.8% from the field and 43.9% from three-point range. ​

Team Strengths: The Anteaters boast a balanced approach, ranking in the top 40 nationally for both scoring defense (allowing 66.5 points per game) and rebounding (averaging 38.2 rebounds per game).

Matchup Insights

Pace of Play: North Texas prefers a deliberate tempo, ranking 362nd in adjusted tempo, which often leads to low-scoring games.

Defensive Prowess: Both teams are defensively stout, with UC Irvine ranked 19th and North Texas 42nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. ​

Free Throw Shooting: UC Irvine holds a significant advantage at the free-throw line, shooting 80.6%, which ranks second nationally. ​

North Texas vs. UC Irvine CBB Prediction:

This semifinal promises to be a tightly contested battle between two disciplined, defensive-minded teams. North Texas’s experience in close games and their 2023 NIT championship pedigree may provide a slight edge. However, UC Irvine’s balanced attack, superior free-throw shooting, and rebounding prowess could tilt the scales in their favor. Expect a low-scoring affair where execution in the final minutes will be crucial.

Give me the under 128 at Bovada.lv.

North Texas vs. UC Irvine Hoops Prediction: UNDER 128