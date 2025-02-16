Nebraska vs. Northwestern Prediction: Will Wildcats’ over streak continue?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-9, 6-8 Big Ten) are set to face the Northwestern Wildcats (13-12, 4-10 Big Ten) today at 3:00 PM ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. What’s the smart bet in today’s Nebraska vs. Northwestern conference matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Nebraska Cornhuskers (-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (+2); o/u 142

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 16, 2025

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Northwestern when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. However, be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Recent Form

Nebraska aims to rebound after an 83-75 loss to No. 25 Maryland on Thursday. This defeat ended their four-game winning streak. The Cornhuskers have been averaging 76.2 points per game this season. Brice Williams leads the team at 19.4 points per game.

Northwestern, on the other hand, has struggled recently, losing five of their last six games. Junior forward Nick Martinelli has been a standout, averaging 19.7 points per game, which ranks second in the Big Ten.

Key Factors to Watch

Nebraska’s Road Performance: The Cornhuskers have a 4-5 record in away games. A strong showing on the road is crucial for maintaining their NCAA Tournament aspirations.

The Cornhuskers have a 4-5 record in away games. A strong showing on the road is crucial for maintaining their NCAA Tournament aspirations. Northwestern’s Injuries: The Wildcats are dealing with significant injuries. This includes the loss of senior guards Brooks Barnhizer and Jalen Leach for the season. The injuries have impacted their backcourt depth.

The Wildcats are dealing with significant injuries. This includes the loss of senior guards Brooks Barnhizer and Jalen Leach for the season. The injuries have impacted their backcourt depth. Historical Matchup: Northwestern leads the all-time series 14-10. They have won eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams.

This matchup is pivotal for both teams as they navigate the latter part of the Big Ten schedule. Nebraska is looking to bolster its tournament resume. Meanwhile, Northwestern aims to protect its home court and end its recent skid.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern CBB Prediction:

Give me the over. The over has cashed in the last three meetings between these conference rivals. That trend has nothing on the over/under record for Northwestern. In the Wildcats’ last 10 games, the over is a perfect 10-0. The over also cashed in seven out of the Cornhuskers’ last 10 games overall.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Hoops Prediction: OVER 142