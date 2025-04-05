Nebraska vs. Boise State Prediction: Will Broncos advance in CBC Semi-Finals?

​The Boise State Broncos and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to clash in the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown tournament on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Nebraska vs. Boise State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Nebraska Cornhuskers (+2.5) at Boise State Broncos (-2.5); o/u 154.5

1:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 5, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: FOX

Nebraska vs. Boise State Public Betting: Bettors Love Broncos

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing Boise State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Boise State Broncos (26-10): The Broncos have been impressive in the tournament, securing a 100-93 victory over Butler in the quarterfinals. In that game, senior forward Tyson Degenhart scored 21 points and became the first player in program history to surpass 2,000 career points. Boise State averages 76 points per game and has demonstrated strong defensive capabilities, allowing 66.6 points per game.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-14): The Cornhuskers advanced to the semifinals after defeating Georgetown 81-69. Nebraska averages 75.9 points per game but allows 72.9 points per game, indicating potential vulnerabilities on defense. The team will need to tighten its defense to contend with Boise State’s efficient offense.

Key Matchup Factors

Offensive Efficiency: Boise State’s ability to score, highlighted by their recent 100-point game, will test Nebraska’s defense, which has been inconsistent this season.​

Rebounding Battle: Boise State holds an advantage in rebounding, averaging 9.1 rebounds per game compared to Nebraska’s 7.8. Controlling the boards could be crucial in determining the game’s outcome.

Turnover Margin: Boise State averages 10 turnovers per game, while Nebraska averages 11. Limiting turnovers will be essential for both teams to maintain offensive flow and prevent easy transition points.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Boise State is a 2.5-point favorite. The over/under for the game is set at 154.5 points.

Nebraska vs. Boise State CBC Prediction:

Considering Boise State’s recent offensive performances and Nebraska’s defensive challenges, the Broncos have the upper hand. If the Broncos can maintain their scoring efficiency and leverage their rebounding advantage, they will win and cover.

Nebraska vs. Boise State CBC Prediction: BOISE STATE BRONCOS -2.5