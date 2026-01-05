Monday CBB Best Bets Jan. 5: Can Ohio State hand Nebraska their 1st loss?

Monday features a light college basketball slate with a few high-major schools and several mid-major programs in action on the first Monday of the 2026 calendar year. Can #13 Nebraska stay undefeated against Ohio State on the road? Will the College of Charleston defend its home court against a scorching-hot William & Mary team? Read on for our Monday CBB Best Bets Jan. 5 article.

CBB Best Bet: Nebraska +2.5 over Ohio State

I like the Cornhuskers here. Undefeated #13 Nebraska enters Columbus as a dangerous underdog, poised to protect their flawless 14-0 straight-up record this season. The Huskers have consistently outperformed expectations in this Big Ten rivalry, posting a stout 7-3 ATS record in their last 10 games against Ohio State. Nebraska’s poise in conference play is already evident, boasting a 2-0-1 ATS record in conference games this year. With Rienk Mast’s interior presence and a top-25 national defense, the Huskers should neutralize the Buckeyes’ home-court energy. Expect Nebraska’s momentum to carry them through a tight contest for another statement victory. Final score projection: NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS 76, OHIO STATE BUCKEYES 73.

CBB Best Bet: William & Mary +2.5 over College of Charleston

I’m backing the Tribe in this contest. William & Mary is poised to cover the 2.5-point spread as road underdogs against the College of Charleston on Monday night. The Tribe have been a betting powerhouse this season, boasting a remarkable 11-1 ATS overall record. They are particularly dangerous when catching points, currently holding a 4-1 ATS mark as an underdog in 2025-26. History also favors the visitors, as the Tribe are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against the Cougars. Behind the nation’s 5th-ranked three-point defense and a solid offense, expect William & Mary to keep this contest extremely tight in a hostile TD Arena. Final score projection: WILLIAM & MARY TRIBE 79, COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON COUGARS 77.

