Monday CBB Best Bets Dec. 29: Can Michigan State dominate Cornell?

Monday features several ranked teams in action as they get back to it after the holiday break. Can Cornell hang with #9 Michigan State in East Lansing? Can Yale cover on the road against #14 Alabama in Tuscaloosa? Read on for our Monday CBB Best Bets Dec. 29 article.
CBB Best Bet: Cornell +26.5 over Michigan State
CBB Best Bet: Yale +16.5 over Alabama
I’m backing the Bulldogs in this contest. This matchup is a classic clash of styles that favors the underdog for a cover. Alabama plays at the fastest tempo in the country, but Yale is built to frustrate “run-and-gun” teams with a disciplined, slow-paced offense that ranks 5th nationally in efficiency. The Bulldogs are elite at taking care of the ball (ranking 7th in turnovers per game) and shoot 44% from deep, which should allow them to punish Alabama’s 307th-ranked scoring defense. Yale has proven they can handle high-major environments, boasting a 66% ATS win rate as road underdogs over the last two seasons. If Yale can successfully limit the game to roughly 65 possessions, the Crimson Tide will find it difficult to pull away by double digits. Final score projection: ALABAMA 84, YALE 76.
