Monday CBB Best Bets Dec. 29: Can Michigan State dominate Cornell?

Monday features several ranked teams in action as they get back to it after the holiday break. Can Cornell hang with #9 Michigan State in East Lansing? Can Yale cover on the road against #14 Alabama in Tuscaloosa? Read on for our Monday CBB Best Bets Dec. 29 article.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

CBB Best Bet: Cornell +26.5 over Michigan State

I like the Big Red on Monday. Cornell presents a unique “math” challenge for a heavy favorite like Michigan State. The Big Red lead the nation in three-pointers made (13.2 per game) and rank 4th in three-point percentage at a blistering 41.4%. This high-variance offensive style is a bettor’s best friend when getting 25+ points. This is because, even if the Spartans dominate the interior, a late flurry of threes from Cornell’s Cooper Noard (20.6 PPG) could easily trigger a “backdoor cover.” While Tom Izzo’s squad is elite defensively (ranking 1st nationally in defensive rebounding percentage), they have struggled to cover of late, going 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall. Expect the Spartans to win comfortably, but Cornell’s perimeter efficiency should keep them within this massive spread. Final score projection: MICHIGAN STATE 90, CORNELL 68.

CBB Best Bet: Yale +16.5 over Alabama

I’m backing the Bulldogs in this contest. This matchup is a classic clash of styles that favors the underdog for a cover. Alabama plays at the fastest tempo in the country, but Yale is built to frustrate “run-and-gun” teams with a disciplined, slow-paced offense that ranks 5th nationally in efficiency. The Bulldogs are elite at taking care of the ball (ranking 7th in turnovers per game) and shoot 44% from deep, which should allow them to punish Alabama’s 307th-ranked scoring defense. Yale has proven they can handle high-major environments, boasting a 66% ATS win rate as road underdogs over the last two seasons. If Yale can successfully limit the game to roughly 65 possessions, the Crimson Tide will find it difficult to pull away by double digits. Final score projection: ALABAMA 84, YALE 76.

Monday CBB Best Bets Dec. 29

Cornell Big Red +26.5 Yale Bulldogs +16.5

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.