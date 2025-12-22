Monday CBB Best Bets Dec. 22: Can Mizzou cover against Illinois in St. Louis?

Monday features a light college basketball slate with many ranked teams facing non-conference opponents. Can Temple cover a double-digit spread in Philadelphia against Princeton? Will #18 Illinois cover a neutral-site game against Missouri as 8.5-point favorites? I’ll pick both games below. Read on for our Monday CBB Best Bets Dec. 22 article.

CBB Best Bet: Princeton +11.5 over Temple

I like the Tigers on Monday. Princeton should cover the 11.5 points at Temple by controlling tempo and staying efficient on both ends. The Tigers play at a deliberate pace that limits possessions and boosts shot quality, while Temple’s defense has been inconsistent, creating a tighter game than the spread might suggest. The Tigers have also been solid against the number this year. Princeton is 6-3 ATS as an underdog this season, 3-2 ATS as a road team, and 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall, showing they hang tough in varied spots. Expect a close, efficient outing where Princeton keeps it within single digits. Final score projection: TEMPLE 71, PRINCETON 63.

CBB Best Bet: Missouri +8.5 over Illinois

I’m backing Missouri against the number on Monday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Tigers should cover the 8.5-point spread against the Fighting Illini by playing efficient basketball and keeping this rivalry game close from start to finish. The Tigers move the ball well and generate quality shots, while their defense can slow tempo enough to limit Illinois’ possessions, creating fewer scoring opportunities than the spread may imply. Missouri’s strong historical betting profile — 17-10 ATS vs ranked foes since 2022 and 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games vs Illinois — shows they tend to outperform expectations in big spots. Expect a tight, efficient affair where Missouri stays within striking distance. Final score projection: ILLINOIS 78, MISSOURI 72.

Monday CBB Best Bets Dec. 22

Princeton Tigers +11.5 Missouri Tigers +8.5

