Monday CBB Best Bets Dec. 22: Can Mizzou cover against Illinois in St. Louis?

Monday features a light college basketball slate with many ranked teams facing non-conference opponents. Can Temple cover a double-digit spread in Philadelphia against Princeton? Will #18 Illinois cover a neutral-site game against Missouri as 8.5-point favorites? I’ll pick both games below. Read on for our Monday CBB Best Bets Dec. 22 article.
CBB Best Bet: Princeton +11.5 over Temple
CBB Best Bet: Missouri +8.5 over Illinois
I’m backing Missouri against the number on Monday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Tigers should cover the 8.5-point spread against the Fighting Illini by playing efficient basketball and keeping this rivalry game close from start to finish. The Tigers move the ball well and generate quality shots, while their defense can slow tempo enough to limit Illinois’ possessions, creating fewer scoring opportunities than the spread may imply. Missouri’s strong historical betting profile — 17-10 ATS vs ranked foes since 2022 and 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games vs Illinois — shows they tend to outperform expectations in big spots. Expect a tight, efficient affair where Missouri stays within striking distance. Final score projection: ILLINOIS 78, MISSOURI 72.
Monday CBB Best Bets Dec. 22
- Princeton Tigers +11.5
- Missouri Tigers +8.5
