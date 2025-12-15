Monday CBB Best Bets: Can TCU cover 6 out of 7?

Can Wyoming cover the small number against South Dakota State at a neutral site? Can TCU blow out Incarnate Word at home? Both games are on ESPN+ in a limited college basketball slate on Monday night. Read on for our Monday CBB Best Bets Dec. 15 column.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

CBB Best Bet: Wyoming -4.5 over South Dakota State

I like the Cowboys here. Wyoming should cover 4.5 points against South Dakota State thanks to a faster pace and superior efficiency on both ends. The Cowboys average among the nation’s higher scoring marks (about 88 PPG) while forcing opponents into tougher defensive spots, and they’ve shown they can push tempo without sacrificing efficiency. South Dakota State scores less and has struggled to slow down higher-octane offenses. Wyoming is 3-0 ATS in its last 3 games vs South Dakota State and 5-3 ATS in its last 8 overall, showing a trend of covering in similar spots. I think the Cowboys win and cover in Brookings, SD, on Monday night. Final score projection: WYOMING 82, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 74.

CBB Best Bet: Incarnate Word +18 over TCU

I’m backing Incarnate Word in this one. Incarnate Word looks like the value side at +18 against TCU on Monday night in a non-conference spot where the Horned Frogs don’t need to earn style points. The Cardinals play at a quicker pace and are comfortable trading possessions, which can make it difficult for a favorite to pull away by this many points—especially if TCU rotates depth late. Incarnate Word has consistently covered in similar situations, going 10-4 ATS in non-conference games and 12-8 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season. TCU should win, but this profiles as a competitive enough game to keep the backdoor open. Final score projection: TCU 86, INCARNATE WORD 71.

Monday CBB Best Bets Dec. 15

Wyoming Cowboys -4.5 Incarnate Word Cardinals +18

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.