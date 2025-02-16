Michigan vs. Ohio State Prediction: Can UM stay atop Big Ten?

Number 20 Michigan heads to Columbus to face unranked Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. The game is at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can Ohio State cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Michigan vs. Ohio State prediction.

The Michigan Wolverines are 19-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-13 ATS this season.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 15-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-10 ATS this season.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Matchup & Betting Odds

829 Michigan Wolverines (+2.5) vs. 830 Ohio State Buckeyes (-2.5); o/u 150.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 16, 2025

Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

TV: CBS

Michigan vs. Ohio State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Wolverines center Danny Wolf was exceptional in his team’s 75-73 win over Purdue on Tuesday night. The Yale transfer put up 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks in 37 minutes. Wolf shot 5 of 11 from the floor and 1 of 2 from beyond the arc in the win.

Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. was electric off the bench in his team’s game on Tuesday. In 27 minutes the Ohio State transfer recorded 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 made free throws. Gayle is fourth on the team in scoring with 10.9 points per game this season.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Buckeyes guard Micah Parrish was terrific in his team’s 93-69 win over Washington on Wednesday night. The San Diego State transfer logged 21 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal in 30 minutes of game action. Parrish shot 7 of 13 from the field and 3 of 6 from long distance in the victory.

Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton also played well in his team’s game on Wednesday. The 6’2” junior from Fairburn, GA registered 17 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal, and a made three-pointer in 32 minutes. Thornton is leading the team in scoring this year with 17.3 points per game.

Michigan vs. Ohio State CBB Betting Trends

Michigan is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games against Ohio State.

The Wolverines are 2-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

Ohio State is 25-27 ATS after a win since the start of the 2022 season.

Ohio State is 19-22 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest since the start of last season.

Michigan vs. Ohio State CBB Prediction:

Michigan has been on a roll over the past few months. Since December 22nd, the Wolverines are 11-2 straight up with wins over USC, UCLA, Purdue, Oregon, and Indiana over that stretch. Heading into Sunday’s game, the Wolverines are 11-2 straight up in Big Ten play which has them sitting at first place in the conference at the time of this writing. The key has been their balance.

The Wolverines rank in the top 25 in both adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency this season according to Kenpom.com. What’s more Michigan uses a balanced scoring offense. Five different Wolverines average over 10 points per game, and no one on the team averages more than 16 points per game.

Michigan has two seven-footers (Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin) to man the interior and three scoring guards (Tre Donaldson, Nimari Burnett, and Roddy Gayle Jr.) to hold down the perimeter.

In this rivalry clash, I think the Wolverines are the better team. For that reason, I’m taking Michigan and the points on the road in Columbus on Sunday afternoon.

Michigan vs. Ohio State CBB Prediction: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES +2.5