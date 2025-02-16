Memphis vs. Wichita State Prediction: Can Memphis keep winning?

Number 14 Memphis heads to Kansas to face unranked Wichita State on Sunday afternoon. The game is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can Memphis cover the 8-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Memphis vs. Wichita State prediction.

The Memphis Tigers are 21-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-13 ATS this season.

The Wichita State Shockers are 14-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-12-3 ATS this season.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Matchup & Betting Odds

825 Memphis Tigers (-8) at 826 Wichita State Shockers (+8); o/u 151.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 16, 2025

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, KS

TV: ESPN

Memphis vs. Wichita State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Memphis when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Memphis Tigers Game Notes

Tigers forward Dain Dainja was sensational in his team’s 80-65 win over South Florida on Thursday night. The Illinois transfer put up 20 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in 29 minutes. Dainja shot 9 of 13 from the field in the victory.

Memphis guard PJ Haggerty stuffed the stat sheet in his team’s game on Thursday. The Tulsa transfer recorded 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 made three-pointers across 36 minutes. Haggerty leads the team in scoring with 21.5 points per game this season.

Wichita State Shockers Game Notes

Shockers guard Justin Hill is questionable to play on Sunday due to an undisclosed injury. Hill is third on the team in scoring this season with 13.3 points per game. Wichita State guard Harlond Beverly will likely get more minutes if Hill is sidelined this weekend.

Shockers forward Corey Washington notched a double-double in his team’s 69-64 home win over UTSA on Wednesday. In that contest, the 6’5” junior logged 17 points, 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and 2 blocks in 34 minutes. Washington is second on the team in scoring with 13.5 points per game this season.

Memphis vs. Wichita State CBB Betting Trends

Memphis is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Wichita State.

The Tigers are 5-4 ATS as the road team this season.

Wichita State is 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Wichita State is 3-7-2 ATS as the home team this season.

Memphis vs. Wichita State CBB Prediction:

Memphis has been rock solid since the middle of December. Since December 14th, the Tigers are 14-2 straight up. Memphis defeated Clemson, Virginia, and Ole Miss in that stretch in addition to knocking off North Texas, UAB, and Tulane. The key has been their guards. Memphis has 3 guards that average over 10 points per game. They are PJ Haggerty, Tyrese Hunter, and Colby Rogers. That trio combined to score 41 of the Tigers’ 61 points in their team’s 61-53 home win over Wichita State on January 23rd earlier this year. I think those 3 guards both play well again and that Memphis will win comfortably on Sunday. I’m laying the points with the Tigers on the road in this one.

Memphis vs. Wichita State CBB Prediction: MEMPHIS TIGERS -8