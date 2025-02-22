Kentucky vs. Alabama Prediction: Can Tide win by 10 or more?

Number 17 Kentucky heads to Tuscaloosa to face #4 Alabama on Saturday night. The game is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can Alabama cover the 10-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Kentucky vs. Alabama prediction.

The Kentucky Wildcats are 18-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-12 ATS this season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 21-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-12 ATS this season.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Matchup & Betting Odds

733 Kentucky Wildcats (+10) at 734 Alabama Crimson Tide (-10); o/u 179.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 22, 2025

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats guard Lamont Butler will sit out Saturday’s road clash with Alabama. He’s nursing a shoulder injury. Butler is averaging 12.5 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game this season.

Kentucky guard Jaxson Robinson will also be out of the lineup this weekend. The BYU transfer is dealing with a wrist injury. Robinson is averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game across 23 appearances this year.

Wildcats freshman guard Travis Perry has soaked up the majority of Butler and Robinson’s minutes since they’ve been out. The Eddyville, KY native is averaging 6.0 points per contest in the two games he’s started with Butler and Robinson out of commission.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid will miss this weekend’s game against Kentucky with an undisclosed injury. Reid is putting up 7.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 16.3 minutes per contest this season.

Alabama point guard Mark Sears is probable to play on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury. The fifth-year senior from Muscle Shoals, AL is the Crimson Tide’s best player and is averaging a team-high 18.5 ppoints per game in 2024-25.

Kentucky vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Kentucky is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against Alabama.

The Wildcats are 7-10 ATS after a win this season.

Alabama is 3-1 ATS after a loss this season.

Alabama is 8-7 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Kentucky vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

Kentucky will be without 2 of their 3 best guards in this game. They will have Otega Oweh available against Alabama, but Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson will sit out. The latter two combine to average 25.8 points per game. Without those players, I think the Wildcats will struggle to keep pace with Alabama’s high-octane offense.

The Crimson Tide are first in the nation in scoring this season with 90.6 points per game. They are third in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency according to Kenpom.com and they are 12th in traditional offensive efficiency this year. Alabama beat Kentucky in Lexington 102-97 on January 18th. I could see the Tide scoring at least 95 points for the third consecutive game against the Wildcats on Saturday. With Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson out, Kentucky likely will have trouble reaching the 90-point plateau. For that reason, I’m laying the points with Alabama at home in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

Kentucky vs. Alabama CBB Prediction: ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE -10