Kent State vs. Loyola-Chicago Prediction: Will Golden Flashes Cover?

The Kent State Golden Flashes (24-11) will face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (24-11) in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at Gentile Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Kent State vs. Loyola Chicago matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kent State Golden Flashes (+5) at Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (-5); o/u 144.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Gentile Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

Kent State vs. Loyola-Chicago Public Betting: Bettors Backing Dog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Kent State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Key Players

Kent State has demonstrated resilience throughout the season, boasting a solid 10-5 record on the road. The Golden Flashes’ offense averages 74.1 points per game, while their defense allows 66.8 points per contest. Key contributors include guard Sincere Carry, who leads the team with 17.5 points and 4.8 assists per game, and forward Miryne Thomas, averaging 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds.​

Loyola Chicago has been formidable at home, achieving a 16-1 record at Gentile Arena. The Ramblers’ offense averages 72.5 points per game, with a defense that concedes 65.3 points on average. Leading the team are guard Jayden Dawson, averaging 13.8 points per game, and guard Des Watson, contributing 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Historical Matchup

This game marks the eighth meeting between the two programs, with Loyola Chicago holding a 5-2 advantage in the series.

Betting Odds

The Ramblers are favored by 5 points at Bovada.lv, with an over/under set at 141. ​

Kent State vs. Loyola-Chicago CBB Prediction:

Considering Loyola Chicago’s impressive home record and balanced performance on both ends of the court, they have the advantage in this matchup. However, Kent State’s strong road performance and efficient offense will keep this game close.

Kent State vs. Loyola-Chicago Hoops Prediction: KENT STATE GOLDEN FLASHES +5