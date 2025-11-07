Kansas vs North Carolina Odds & Prediction (Nov 7)

Last Updated on November 7, 2025 9:42 am by Michael Cash
How to Watch Kansas vs North Carolina
Date: Friday, Nov. 7, 2025
Time: 7:00 PM ET
TV: ESPN
Venue: Dean E. Smith Center (Chapel Hill, NC)
Kansas vs North Carolina Odds — November 7
Spread
North Carolina -1.5 (-115) / Kansas +1.5 (-105)
Total (O/U)
158.5 (-110)
Moneyline
North Carolina -125 / Kansas +105
Kansas vs North Carolina — Matchup Breakdown
North Carolina (#25): The Heels bring pace and physicality at home, with downhill guards creating paint touches and a frontcourt that can win the glass. UNC’s best lever is rim pressure that collapses Kansas’ help and frees the corners. If turnovers stay in check, the Kansas vs North Carolina line tilts toward the home side in late-game situations.
Kansas (#19): Bill Self’s group is comfortable in half-court, leveraging high ball screens and inside-out passing to manufacture high-value looks. Kansas must limit UNC’s transition, keep the Heels off the stripe, and punish rotations with kick-out threes. If the Jayhawks control tempo and defensive rebounding, the Kansas vs North Carolina spread becomes a coin flip.
What to Watch For
- Tempo & transition: UNC thrives in flow; Kansas wants set-piece basketball.
- Free throws: Whistle balance looms large with a short number.
- Arc differential: Whoever wins 3PT makes/attempts likely decides a total near 159.
Public Betting Snapshot
Public betting on Kansas vs. North Carolina is an even 50/50 split at the time of publishing.
Monitor how tickets and money split as we approach tip. For live percentages and movement, check the College Basketball public betting chart. Large-program matchups can swing quickly, so watch for late steam impacting the Kansas vs North Carolina odds.
Kansas vs North Carolina Prediction
At home, UNC’s pressure and depth are meaningful edges, but Kansas’ half-court execution keeps this tight. With a short number, late-game free throws and the arc battle decide it. Pick: North Carolina -1.5. Lean Over 158.5 if pace pops early.
