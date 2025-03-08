Iowa vs. Nebraska Prediction: Will points be abundant on Sunday?

Unranked Iowa heads to Lincoln to face unranked Nebraska on Sunday afternoon. The game is at 12:30 PM ET on FOX. Will both teams combine to score over the total of 154.5 points? Keep reading for our Iowa vs. Nebraska prediction.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 15-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-19-1 ATS this season.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 17-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-14 ATS this season.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Matchup & Betting Odds

781 Iowa Hawkeyes (+6.5) at 782 Nebraska Cornhuskers (-6.5); o/u 154.5

12:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 9, 2025

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

TV: FOX

Iowa vs. Nebraska Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Nebraska when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Iowa Hawkeyes Game Notes

Hawkeyes forward Owen Freeman will miss Sunday’s game and the rest of the season with a finger injury. The sophomore from Moline, IL will finish the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Iowa guard Josh Dix did a little bit of everything in his team’s 91-84 loss to Michigan State on Thursday night. In 38 minutes, the 6’6” junior from Council Bluffs, IA recorded 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 made three-pointers. Dix is third on the team in scoring with 14.1 points per game this season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Game Notes

Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams was otherworldly in his team’s 116-114 double overtime loss to Ohio State on Tuesday night. In 43 minutes, the 6’7” senior put up 43 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists. Williams shot 16 of 29 from the field and 5 of 9 from three-point range in the defeat.

Nebraska forward Juwan Gary also played well in his team’s game on Tuesday. The senior from Columbia, SC logged 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, a steal, and 3 made three-pointers in 48 minutes. Gary is second on the team in scoring with 13.7 points per game this year.

Iowa vs. Nebraska CBB Betting Trends

The over is 14-8 in Iowa’s road games since the start of last season.

In Iowa’s last 30 games as an underdog, the over is 17-13.

In Nebraska’s last 38 games as a favorite, the over is 20-17-1.

The over is 25-15-1 in Nebraska’s conference games since the start of last season.

Iowa vs. Nebraska CBB Prediction:

This game has all the makings of a barn burner. Iowa is allowing 79.5 points per game this season, which ranks 331st in the country. Nebraska’s defense isn’t much better. The Huskers are giving up 72.5 points per game this season. That figure ranks 179th in the nation this season. The last 10 times these two teams have played, the over is 8-2. Since the start of last season, the over is 39-25 in Iowa’s games. In that same stretch, the over is 37-26-1 in Nebraska’s games. In a late-season game between two mediocre Big Ten teams, I think defense will be optional. I’m taking the over on the total of 154.5 points on Bovada.lv.

Iowa vs. Nebraska CBB Prediction: IOWA/NEBRASKA OVER 154.5