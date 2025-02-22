Iowa State vs. Houston Prediction: Can Iowa State avoid blowout?

Number 8 Iowa State heads to Houston to face the #5 Cougars on Saturday afternoon. The game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can Houston cover the 12.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Iowa State vs. Houston prediction.

The Iowa State Cyclones are 21-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-11 ATS this season.

The Houston Cougars are 22-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-11 ATS this season.

Iowa State vs. Houston Matchup & Betting Odds

641 Iowa State Cyclones (+12.5) at 642 Houston Cougars (-12.5); o/u 133.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 22, 2025

Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Houston Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson was efficient from the field in his team’s 79-65 win over Colorado on Tuesday night. The St. Mary’s transfer put up 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in 24 minutes. Jefferson shot 4 of 6 from the floor and 2 of 2 from long range in the victory.

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey also played well in his club’s game on Tuesday. The 6’1” junior recorded 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 made three-pointers in 32 minutes. Lipsey is fourth on the team in scoring with 10.5 points per game this season.

Houston Cougars Game Notes

Cougars guard L.J. Cryer was exceptional in his team’s 80-65 win over Arizona State on Tuesday night. The senior from Katy, TX logged 18 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, and a steal in 35 minutes. Cryer shot 6 of 13 from the field and 4 of 10 from long range in the victory.

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp also had a nice game against the Sun Devils on Tuesday. The junior from Tampa, FL registered 17 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals, and 4 made three-pointers in 31 minutes. Sharp is second on the team in scoring with 12.0 points per game on the campaign.

Iowa State vs. Houston CBB Betting Trends

Iowa State is 4-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games against Houston.

The Cyclones are 8-4-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Houston is 2-3 ATS when facing ranked opponents this season.

Houston is 6-8 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Iowa State vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Iowa State will be without their top two scorers for this game: guards Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert. Jones is averaging 17.2 points per game while Gilbert is scoring 14.1 points per contest this year. In their place, Iowa State will likely allot more minutes to senior guard Nate Heise and junior guard Demarion Watson. Heise averaged 13.5 points per game for Northern Iowa last season.

This line opened at Houston -7.5 and has since jumped to Houston -12.5 due to the injury news. I think the line has gotten too high. Iowa State will still have junior guard Tamin Lipsey available in addition to forwards Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic. All three of those players are averaging over 10 points per game this season. The under might have some value in this game, but I’m going to take Iowa State catching double-digits on the road in Houston this weekend.

Iowa State vs. Houston CBB Prediction: IOWA STATE CYCLONES +12.5