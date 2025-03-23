Illinois vs. Kentucky Prediction: Will Illini make it to the Sweet 16?

Six-seed Illinois and 3-seed Kentucky both remain in Milwaukee to face each other on Sunday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The game is at 5:15 PM ET on CBS. Can Illinois cover the 1.5-point spread as neutral site favorites? Keep reading for our Illinois vs. Kentucky prediction.

The Illinois Fighting Illini are 22-12 straight up overall this year. They are 17-17 ATS this season.

The Kentucky Wildcats are 23-11 straight up overall this year. They are 17-17 ATS this season.

Illinois vs. Kentucky Matchup & Betting Odds

867 Illinois Fighting Illini (-1.5) vs. 868 Kentucky Wildcats (+1.5); o/u 170.5

5:15 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 23, 2025

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: CBS

Illinois vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Illinois Fighting Illini Game Notes

Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic posted a double-double in his team’s 86-73 first-round win over Xavier on Friday. The 7’1” Croatian national put up 20 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, and 2 blocks in 32 minutes. Ivisic shot 7 of 15 from the field and 4 of 9 from beyond the arc in the victory.

Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis stuffed the stat sheet in his club’s win over the Musketeers on Friday. The 6’6” freshman recorded 16 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists, a steal, and a made three-pointer across 37 minutes. Jakucionis leads the team in scoring with 15.0 points per game this year.

Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats guard Otega Oweh was terrific in his team’s 76-57 first-round win over Troy on Friday. The Oklahoma transfer logged 20 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals in 33 minutes. Oweh shot 8 of 13 from the field and 1 of 2 from long distance in the win.

Kentucky forward Brandon Garrison provided a spark off the bench in his team’s game against the Trojans on Friday. In 16 minutes, the 6’10” sophomore registered 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a made three-pointer. Garrison is shooting 52.2% from the field on 4.8 shot attempts per game this season.

Illinois vs. Kentucky CBB Betting Trends

Illinois is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

The Fighting Illini are 15-11 ATS as a favorite this season.

Kentucky is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Kentucky is 8-14 ATS after a win this season.

Illinois vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

I like Illinois in this game. The Fighting Illini have several numbers on their side heading into this contest. Illinois is 7-5 ATS in non-conference games in 2024-25. What’s more, the Fighting Illini are 14th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 27th in traditional offensive efficiency this year. Additionally, Illinois is 6th in the nation in scoring and 16th nationally in two-point shooting percentage this season. The public likes Kentucky in this contest, but I don’t. I’m taking the Fighting Illini in this matchup. The pick is Illinois -1.5 points over Kentucky at Bovada.lv.

Illinois vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction: ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI -1.5