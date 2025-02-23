Georgetown vs. Creighton Prediction: Will Bluejays end losing skid?

Unranked Georgetown heads to Omaha to face unranked Creighton on Sunday afternoon. The game is at 4:00 PM ET on Peacock. Can Creighton cover the 11.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Georgetown vs. Creighton prediction.

The Georgetown Hoyas are 16-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-11-1 ATS this season.

The Creighton Bluejays are 18-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-8-2 ATS this season.

Georgetown vs. Creighton Matchup & Betting Odds

855 Georgetown Hoyas (+11.5) at 856 Creighton Bluejays (-11.5); o/u 144.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 23, 2025

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

TV: Peacock

Georgetown vs. Creighton Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing Georgetown when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Georgetown Hoyas Game Notes

Hoyas forward Thomas Sorber is questionable to play against Creighton on Sunday with a lower leg injury. The 6’10” freshman is one of Georgetown’s best players and is averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game on the season. Sorber had 8 points and 6 rebounds in Georgetown’s game against Creighton earlier this season on December 18, 2024.

Georgetown guard Micah Peavy was superb in his team’s 93-72 win over Providence on Wednesday night. The TCU transfer put up 30 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 6 steals in 40 minutes. Peavy shot 11 of 22 from the floor and 4 of 6 from downtown in the victory.

Creighton Bluejays Game Notes

Bluejays guard Steven Ashworth posted a double-double in his team’s 79-73 loss to St. John’s last Sunday. The 6’0” senior recorded 23 points, 4 rebounds, 11 assists, and a steal in 38 minutes. Ashworth shot 7 of 17 from the field and 5 of 7 from the foul line in the loss.

Creighton guard Jamiya Neal also played well in his team’s game on Sunday. The Arizona State transfer logged 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and a made three-pointer in 38 minutes of game action. Neal is fourth on the team in scoring this season with 11.9 points per game.

Georgetown vs. Creighton CBB Betting Trends

Georgetown is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

The Hoyas are 4-2 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Georgetown is 5-4 ATS as the road team this season.

Creighton is 2-3-1 ATS when playing with the rest advantage this season.

Georgetown vs. Creighton CBB Prediction:

These two teams have already played each other this season, on December 18th at Georgetown. The Hoyas were 4.5-point home underdogs in that matchup but wound up winning outright in blowout fashion by a score of 81-57. Georgetown’s star freshman forward Thomas Sorber played in that game but only shot 4 of 14 from the field. Sorber is questionable for Sunday’s game with a lower leg injury. It’s worth noting he didn’t play in Georgetown’s 93-72 win over Providence on Wednesday.

Creighton has been scorching hot against the number over the past month. Since January 14th, the Bluejays are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall. The oddsmakers have begun to adjust. The line for this game is Creighton by 11.5 points, keeping in mind that Creighton lost to Georgetown by 24 points the last time these two teams played earlier this season. I think this line is too high, so I’m backing Georgetown as a road underdog in this one.

Georgetown vs. Creighton CBB Prediction: GEORGETOWN HOYAS +11.5