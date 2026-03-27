Friday CBB Best Bets March 27: Can UConn cover and advance against Michigan State?

Friday features an electric college basketball slate with 8 high-major schools taking the floor on the 27th day of March 2026. It’s the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament as the field gets whittled down to 8 teams.

Will Duke defeat St. John’s by 7 points or more at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.? Can UConn win and cover against Michigan State in the same venue in the late game on Friday night? Read on for our Friday CBB Best Bets March 27 article.

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CBB Best Bet: St. John’s +6.5 over Duke

I like the Red Storm in this game. St. John’s is perfectly positioned to cover the 6.5-point spread as a neutral-site underdog against Duke on Friday night. The Red Storm thrive in this exact spot, boasting a lucrative 12-6-1 ATS record as an underdog since the start of the 2023 season. What’s more, they’ve gone an impressive 8-2 ATS on 4+ days of rest this season. St. John’s is also 16-12 ATS after a win and 6-5-1 ATS in non-conference matchups this year. Historically, the Johnnies step up against the Blue Devils, going 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against Duke. Expect a gritty, physical battle that’s close all the way down to the wire. Final score projection: DUKE BLUE DEVILS 71, ST. JOHN’S RED STORM 69.

CBB Best Bet: UConn -1.5 over Michigan State

I’m taking the Huskies in this contest. UConn is primed to cover the 1.5-point spread as a neutral-site favorite against Michigan State on Friday night. The Huskies are an absolute wagon in March, boasting an absurd 15-1 ATS record in NCAA Tournament games since 2022.

Their dominance extends far beyond the bracket; since the start of the 2022 campaign, they are a staggering 31-8 ATS at neutral sites, 42-16-2 ATS in non-conference games, and 27-14 ATS when playing on 4 or more days of rest. Expect UConn’s relentless team defense to overwhelm the Spartans down the stretch.

Final score projection: UCONN HUSKIES 73, MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS 66.

Friday CBB Best Bets March 27

St. John’s Red Storm +6.5 UConn Huskies -1.5

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