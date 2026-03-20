Friday CBB Best Bets March 20: Can Clemson cover as slight underdogs?

Friday features a full college basketball slate with a bunch of mid-major teams and several high-major schools taking the floor on the 20th day of March 2026. It’s the second day of the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the field gets whittled down to 32 teams.

Will Tennessee defeat Miami Ohio by 12 points or more at Xfinity Mobile Center in Philadelphia? Can 9-seed Iowa win and cover against 8-seed Clemson in one of the first games of the evening session on Friday night? Read on for our Friday CBB Best Bets March 20 article.

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CBB Best Bet: Miami Ohio +11.5 over Tennessee

Don’t sleep on Miami Ohio on Friday afternoon. While backing SEC powerhouse Tennessee might feel safe, Miami Ohio’s historic 32-1 straight-up record and 20-10 ATS record have shown that the RedHawks can play with anyone. The situational betting trends for Miami Ohio are encouraging: they are 18-10 ATS after a win, an unblemished 5-0 ATS as an underdog, 9-2 ATS in non-conference clashes, and 2-1 ATS at neutral sites this season. Tennessee’s athletic defense might seem daunting, but Miami’s elite three-point shooting and ability to play with pace should keep them well within the 11.5-point number to secure the cover. Don’t be shocked if the RedHawks have a chance to win the game outright at the end, either. Final score projection: TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS 80, MIAMI OHIO REDHAWKS 79.

CBB Best Bet: Clemson +2.5 over Iowa

I’m taking the Tigers in this one. Clemson is primed for an outright upset over Iowa as 2.5-point neutral-site underdogs on Friday evening. While the Hawkeyes bring an explosive offense, the Tigers’ suffocating defense and favorable situational trends make them a premium value play.

Clemson thrives in spots like these, going 4-2 ATS as an underdog and a flawless 2-0 ATS in their last 2 games against Iowa. The Tigers are incredibly well-conditioned and focused, boasting a 6-3 ATS record when playing with a rest disadvantage and a 6-2 ATS mark when playing on 4+ days of rest this season. Expect Clemson’s disciplined defensive scheme to stifle Iowa’s attack, securing the cover and the outright win.

Final score projection: CLEMSON TIGERS 68, IOWA HAWKEYES 64.

Friday CBB Best Bets March 20

Miami Ohio RedHawks +11.5 Clemson Tigers +2.5

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