Friday CBB Best Bets Jan. 9: Can USC end its road trip with a win?

Friday features a light college basketball slate with just 2 high-major schools in action on the second Friday of the 2026 calendar year. Can undefeated Miami Ohio cover on the road against Toledo? Will Minnesota defend its home court against a struggling USC team? Read on for our Friday CBB Best Bets Jan. 9 article.
CBB Best Bet: Miami Ohio -1.5 over Toledo
CBB Best Bet: Minnesota -2.5 over USC
I’m backing the Golden Gophers in this contest. Minnesota is primed to cover the 2.5-point spread at Williams Arena, where they remain undefeated straight-up this season. The Gophers enter Friday with strong momentum, having gone 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall and boasting a 3-1 ATS record in conference play this year. At home, Minnesota has been a reliable bet with a 6-3 ATS mark. Meanwhile, a fatigued USC squad is reeling, currently playing its third straight road game after back-to-back blowout losses to Michigan and Michigan State. The Gophers’ defensive consistency and home-court dominance should prove to be too much for the travel-weary Trojans. Final score projection: MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS 75, USC TROJANS 71.
Friday CBB Best Bets Jan. 9
- Miami Ohio RedHawks -1.5
- Minnesota Golden Gophers -2.5
Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
Responsible Gaming
For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.