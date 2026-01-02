Friday CBB Best Bets Jan. 2: Can Nebraska stay undefeated?

Friday features a full college basketball slate with several high-major programs in action on the second day of the 2026 calendar year. Can #13 Nebraska cover against #9 Michigan State at home? Can Cal cover a small number at home against Notre Dame? Read on for our Friday CBB Best Bets Jan. 2 article.

CBB Best Bet: Nebraska -2 over Michigan State

I like Nebraska here. The No. 13 Cornhuskers are primed to cover the 2-point spread as home favorites against Michigan State on Friday night. Currently undefeated at 13-0, the Huskers have been dominant at Pinnacle Bank Arena, maintaining a perfect 9-0 straight-up home record this year. Additionally, Nebraska is 2-0 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage and 2-0 ATS in conference games this season. Backed by a high-octane offense averaging 83.5 points per game and elite perimeter shooting (10.3 made three-pointers per game), Nebraska’s depth and home-court energy should propel them to a victory over the Spartans. Final score projection: NEBRASKA 76, MICHIGAN STATE 71.

CBB Best Bet: California -4.5 over Notre Dame

I’m backing the Golden Bears in this contest. California is well-suited to cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites against Notre Dame on Friday. Cal has been dominant at Haas Pavilion this season, posting an 11-1 straight-up home record behind an offense averaging 81.3 points per game. The Bears are statistically reliable in this spot, going 4-3 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest, 4-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest, and 4-3 ATS in their last seven games against Division I opponents. With Notre Dame missing leading scorer Markus Burton, Cal’s depth and elite perimeter shooting should be enough to secure a relatively comfortable win. Final score projection: CALIFORNIA 80, NOTRE DAME 72.

Friday CBB Best Bets Jan. 2

