Friday CBB Best Bets Jan. 2: Can Nebraska stay undefeated?

Friday features a full college basketball slate with several high-major programs in action on the second day of the 2026 calendar year. Can #13 Nebraska cover against #9 Michigan State at home? Can Cal cover a small number at home against Notre Dame? Read on for our Friday CBB Best Bets Jan. 2 article.
CBB Best Bet: Nebraska -2 over Michigan State
CBB Best Bet: California -4.5 over Notre Dame
I’m backing the Golden Bears in this contest. California is well-suited to cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites against Notre Dame on Friday. Cal has been dominant at Haas Pavilion this season, posting an 11-1 straight-up home record behind an offense averaging 81.3 points per game. The Bears are statistically reliable in this spot, going 4-3 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest, 4-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest, and 4-3 ATS in their last seven games against Division I opponents. With Notre Dame missing leading scorer Markus Burton, Cal’s depth and elite perimeter shooting should be enough to secure a relatively comfortable win. Final score projection: CALIFORNIA 80, NOTRE DAME 72.
