Friday CBB Best Bets Dec. 12: Can UConn smoke Texas?

Can Xavier win in blowout fashion over Missouri State? Can Texas keep it within 15 points against UConn in Hartford? Will East Texas A&M prevent a blowout against McNeese? Read on for our Friday CBB Best Bets Dec. 12 column.

CBB Best Bet: Xavier -18.5 over Missouri State

I like the Musketeers here. Xavier should cover the 18.5 points vs Missouri State by controlling the pace and playing efficient basketball. Xavier’s offensive efficiency has been strong recently, averaging high point totals and assists while shooting efficiently, especially from inside the arc. Defensively, they clamp down better than Missouri State, which has been inconsistent and susceptible to high-tempo fast break attacks. With superior offense, better defense, and tempo control, expect Xavier to dominate throughout. Final note: Xavier is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall. Final score projection: XAVIER 90, MISSOURI STATE 68.

CBB Best Bet: Texas +14.5 over UConn

I’m backing Texas in this one. The Longhorns should cover the 14.5-point spread against UConn by keeping the game closer than the line through defensive efficiency and disciplined half-court offense. Texas plays at a respectable tempo and boasts above-average offensive efficiency this year. The Longhorns are averaging efficiency in the 80s offensively and have been rebounding well to generate extra possessions. If Texas avoids foul trouble and stays efficient on offense while keeping pace with UConn’s scoring, they should keep this within 14. Of note: Texas is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games overall against Division I opponents. Final score projection: UCONN 78, TEXAS 65.

CBB Best Bet: East Texas A&M +18.5 over McNeese State

I’m backing East Texas A&M here. East Texas A&M should cover the 18.5 points against McNeese State by controlling the pace and staying competitive even if they lose. East Texas A&M plays at a solid tempo that can keep possessions alive and generate scoring opportunities. If ETAM limits turnovers, rebounds aggressively, and pushes the pace, they can make this a manageable game rather than a blowout. Look for them to keep it within the spread. Final note: East Texas A&M is 6-1 ATS overall this season, and 21-17 ATS overall since the start of last season. Final score projection: MCNEESE STATE 82, EAST TEXAS A&M 66.

