Florida State vs. Duke Prediction: Will Duke blow out Florida State?

Unranked Florida State heads to Durham to face #2 Duke on Saturday night. The game is at 7:00 PM ET on the ACC Network. Can Duke cover the 22.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Florida State vs. Duke prediction.

The Florida State Seminoles are 16-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-13 ATS this season.

The Duke Blue Devils are 25-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-10 ATS this season.

Florida State vs. Duke Matchup & Betting Odds

755 Florida State Seminoles (+22.5) at 756 Duke Blue Devils (-22.5); o/u 149.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. Duke Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Florida State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Florida State Seminoles Game Notes

Seminoles forward Malique Ewin is questionable to play against Duke on Saturday as he nurses an ankle injury. Ewin is one of Florida State’s best players as he’s second on the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game and leading the club in rebounding with 7.8 rebounds per game in 2024-25.

If Ewin can’t go this weekend, Florida State could allot more minutes to freshman forward Alier Maluk and/or sophomore forward Jerry Deng.

Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor is questionable for Saturday’s game due to a knee injury. Proctor is third on the team in scoring with 11.8 points per game this season. Backup guards Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster could see more floor time if Proctor is held out of Saturday’s contest.

Duke reserve forward Maliq Brown is doubtful to suit up this weekend as he works his way back from a shoulder injury. Brown is averaging 2.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 17.4 minutes per contest for the Blue Devils this year.

Florida State vs. Duke CBB Betting Trends

Florida State is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Seminoles are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against Duke.

Duke is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Duke is 16-8 ATS after a win this season.

Florida State vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

Duke is a top-2 team in the nation this year. The Blue Devils lead the nation in average scoring margin this season at +21.6 points per game. What’s more, Duke is ranked first in the country in adjusted efficiency margin this year according to Kenpom.com. The Blue Devils are 21-1 straight up since Thanksgiving. Their season-long ATS numbers are stellar as well.

Duke is 9-6 ATS as a home favorite and 11-6 ATS in conference games this season. What’s more, the Blue Devils are 6-3 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage and 11-6 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this year. After losing to Clemson on February 8th, Duke has ripped off 5 straight wins by 18 points or more. I like Duke to extend that streak to 6 games on Saturday. I’m taking the Blue Devils in a rout over the Seminoles at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. Duke is the pick.

Florida State vs. Duke CBB Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -22.5