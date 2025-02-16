Creighton vs. St. John’s Prediction: Can Red Storm bounce back?

Number 24 Creighton heads to NYC to face #9 St. John’s on Sunday. The game is at 3:00 PM ET on FS1. Can St. John’s cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Creighton vs. St. John’s prediction.

The Creighton Bluejays are 18-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-8-2 ATS this season.

The St. John’s Red Storm are 21-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-9-1 ATS this season.

Creighton vs. St. John’s Matchup & Betting Odds

843 Creighton Bluejays (+5.5) at 844 St. John’s Red Storm (-5.5); o/u 143.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 16, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: FS1

Creighton vs. St. John’s Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Creighton Bluejays Game Notes

Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner was solid in his team’s 70-66 loss to UConn on Tuesday night. In that contest, the 7’1” senior recorded 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal, and 3 blocks in 40 minutes. Kalkbrenner shot 5 of 9 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the foul line in the loss.

Creighton guard Steven Ashworth also played well in his team’s game on Tuesday. The senior from Alpine, UT logged 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists across 32 minutes. Ashworth is second on the team in scoring this season with 16.7 points per game.

St. John’s Red Storm Game Notes

Red Storm guard Deivon Smith is doubtful to play on Sunday due to a neck injury. Smith is averaging 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in 27.2 minutes per contest this season.

St. John’s guard Aaron Scott was tremendous in his team’s 73-71 loss to Villanova on Wednesday night. The 6’7” senior from Spring, TX registered 22 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 5 made three-pointers in 32 minutes. Scott is sixth on the team in scoring with 8.8 points per game this year.

Creighton vs. St. John’s CBB Betting Trends

Creighton is 0-2-1 ATS in their last 3 games against St. John’s.

The Bluejays are 2-3-1 ATS after a loss this season.

St. John’s is 3-1-1 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage this season.

St. John’s is 9-6 ATS as the home team this season.

Creighton vs. St. John’s CBB Prediction:

This is a tough spot for Creighton. In the span of 9 days, the Bluejays will play 3 of the 4 best teams in the Big East. Creighton defeated Marquette 77-67 at home on February 8th, lost 70-66 at home to UConn on February 11th, and will now have to face 1st place St. John’s in Madison Square Garden on February 16th. I could see this game potentially getting out of hand as the Bluejays reach the end of a Big East gauntlet.

St. John’s has lost 2 games outright since November 30th. The Johnnies are 16-2 straight up in that span with wins over Kansas State, Xavier (twice), Marquette, Villanova, and UConn in that stretch. St. John’s only two losses over that stretch were to Villanova on Wednesday night and at Creighton on New Year’s Eve. I could see the Red Storm getting revenge against the Bluejays in a big way on Sunday. For that reason, I’m laying the points with St. John’s at home in this one.

Creighton vs. St. John’s CBB Prediction: ST. JOHN’S RED STORM -5.5