BYU vs. Arizona Prediction: Can Arizona win decidedly at home?

Unranked BYU heads to Tucson to face #19 Arizona on Saturday night. The game is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can BYU cover the 7.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our BYU vs. Arizona prediction.

The BYU Cougars are 18-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-11 ATS this season.

The Arizona Wildcats are 18-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-11 ATS this season.

BYU vs. Arizona Matchup & Betting Odds

797 BYU Cougars (+7.5) at 798 Arizona Wildcats (-7.5); o/u 153.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 22, 2025

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: ESPN

BYU vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

BYU Cougars Game Notes

Cougars forward Richie Saunders was sensational in his team’s 91-57 blowout win over Kansas on Tuesday night. The 6’5” junior put up 22 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal, and a blocked shot in 30 minutes. Saunders shot 9 of 13 from the field and 4 of 8 from beyond the arc in the victory.

BYU guard Trevin Knell also played well against Kansas on Tuesday. The fifth-year senior from North Salt Lake, UT recorded 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal, and 4 made three-pointers in 22 minutes of playing time. Knell is third on the team in scoring this season with 9.4 points per game.

Arizona Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka posted a double-double in his club’s 74-67 win over Baylor on Monday night. The junior from Hyde Park, NY logged 14 points and 12 rebounds across 32 minutes. Awaka shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 2 from the foul line in the win.

Arizona guard Caleb Love also made an impact on Monday. In 28 minutes, the North Carolina transfer registered 13 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a made three-pointer. Love leads the team in scoring with 15.8 points per game this year.

BYU vs. Arizona CBB Betting Trends

BYU is 3-5 ATS as the road team this season.

The Cougars are 1-5 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage this season.

Arizona is 13-11 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of last season.

Arizona is 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

BYU vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

For BYU, there’s potential for an emotional letdown in this game. The Cougars last played on Tuesday night at home against Kansas and smoked Bill Self’s squad by 34 points, 91-57. Everything went right for BYU in that game as they made 14 three-pointers, shot 51.5% from the field, led by 20 points at halftime, and cruised to the blowout win. Things will likely be very different on Saturday night as the Cougars face Arizona on the road in a game that starts at 8 PM local time.

To that end, Arizona has been solid against the number in multiple relevant scenarios this season. The Wildcats are 8-4 ATS as a home favorite and 10-6 ATS in conference games in 2024-25. What’s more, Arizona is 10-7 ATS after a win and 8-5 ATS as the home team this season. The Wildcats need this game to stay in the Big 12 title hunt, and I think they win it by three possessions or more on Saturday. Arizona is the pick.

BYU vs. Arizona CBB Prediction: ARIZONA WILDCATS -7.5