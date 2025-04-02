Butler vs. Boise State CBC Prediction: Broncos Laying too Many Points?

The Butler Bulldogs (15-19) will face the Boise State Broncos (25-10) in the quarterfinals of the inaugural College Basketball Crown (CBC) tournament. The game is scheduled for April 2, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET (4:00 PM PT) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be broadcast on FS1. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Butler vs. Boise State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Butler Bulldogs (+6.5) at Boise State Broncos (-6.5); o/u 154.5

Butler vs. Boise State Public Betting: Bettors Backing Boise

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing Boise State when it comes to the spread.

Butler Bulldogs Overview: Butler enters the quarterfinals after a narrow 86-84 victory over Utah in the opening round. In that game, Pierre Brooks II led the Bulldogs with 22 points, including a game-winning shot in the final seconds. Notably, Butler played without All-BIG EAST forward Jahmyl Telfort, who has opted to prepare for his professional career and will not participate in the CBC tournament.

Boise State Broncos Overview: The Broncos advanced by defeating George Washington 89-59 in their first-round matchup. After a slow start, Boise State’s offense erupted, scoring 57 points in the second half. Their defense was equally impressive, forcing 22 turnovers, well above their season average. ​

Key Players:

Butler Bulldogs: With Telfort absent, Pierre Brooks II becomes a focal point, averaging 16.0 points per game. Freshman Evan Haywood, who made his first career start against Utah, contributed nine points on three first-half three-pointers.

Boise State Broncos: Forward Tyson Degenhart leads the team with 18.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Guard Alvaro Cardenas Torre directs the offense, averaging 6.9 assists per game. ​

Statistical Comparison: Offensively, both teams average around 75 points per game, with Boise State holding a slight edge in field goal percentage (46.1% vs. 45.6%). Defensively, the Broncos allow fewer points per game (65.9) compared to the Bulldogs (74.1). ​

Historical Context: This is the second meeting between the programs. Butler won the previous encounter 70-56 during the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.

Implications: The winner will advance to the CBC semifinals on April 5, with the championship game scheduled for April 6. The CBC provides teams not selected for the NCAA Tournament an opportunity for postseason competition. ​

Conclusion: Both teams have demonstrated resilience and offensive capabilities in the tournament. Butler will need to compensate for Telfort’s absence, while Boise State aims to maintain its defensive intensity. Fans can anticipate a competitive matchup as both teams vie for a spot in the CBC semifinals.

Butler vs. Boise State CBC Prediction:

I’m taking Boise State and laying 6.5 at Bovada.lv. The Broncos are 8-2 straight up over their last 10 games and covered in seven of those 10 contests. Butler, meanwhile, has dropped five out of their last seven games straight up and against the number.

Butler vs. Boise State CBC Prediction: BOISE STATE BRONCOS -6.5