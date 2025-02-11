Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Prediction: Will No. 1 Tigers Rebound from Loss?

Coming off only their second loss of the season, will No. 1 Auburn rebound when it takes on Vanderbilt? Or is it wise to back the home dog in Tuesday night’s Auburn vs. Vanderbilt SEC matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Auburn Tigers (-9) at Vanderbilt (+9); o/u 157.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN

TV: SEC Network

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Public Betting: Bettors Backing Home Dog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Vanderbilt when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Preview

The top-ranked Auburn Tigers (21-2, 9-1 SEC) are set to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-6, 5-5 SEC) on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM CST, with television coverage on SEC Network.

Rankings and Metrics:

AP Poll: Auburn holds the No. 1 spot, while Vanderbilt is unranked.

KenPom Rankings: Auburn is ranked 1st; Vanderbilt is 48th.

NET Rankings: Auburn is 1st; Vanderbilt is 46th.

As of now, there are no significant injury concerns for either team. Vanderbilt’s Alex Hemenway, who hasn’t played this season, was listed on the availability report against Texas. Auburn has not reported any injuries in their recent games.

This matchup is crucial for both teams as they navigate the competitive SEC landscape. The Tigers aim to rebound from their recent loss, while Vanderbilt looks to leverage their home-court advantage against a top-tier opponent.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt CBB Prediction:

Auburn is coming off a 90-81 home loss to No. 6 Florida, ending their 14-game winning streak. This defeat marked their first conference loss of the season. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, has been strong at home, with notable victories over then-No. 6 Tennessee and then-No. 9 Kentucky.

Ultimately, I see the No. 1 Tigers bouncing back. Auburn is 7-3 straight up over its last 10 games versus Vanderbilt, covering the spread in six of those 10 contests. The Commanders have also been sliding ATS, covering just twice over their last five games.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Hoops Prediction: AUBURN TIGERS -9