Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Can Aggies win 5 straight?

Unranked Arkansas heads to College Station to face #8 Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon. The game is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can Texas A&M cover the 8.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Arkansas vs. Texas A&M prediction.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are 15-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-15 ATS this season.

The Texas A&M Aggies are 19-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-8-3 ATS this season.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Matchup & Betting Odds

603 Arkansas Razorbacks (+8.5) at 604 Texas A&M Aggies (-6.5); o/u 139.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 15, 2025

Reed Arena, College Station, TX

TV: ESPN

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Texas A&M when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arkansas Razorbacks Game Notes

Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland will miss Saturday’s game and the rest of the season with a hand injury. Fland will finish the 2024-25 campaign with season averages of 15.1 points and 5.7 assists per game.

Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic went off in his team’s 70-58 win over LSU on Wednesday night. The 7’2” Croatian national recorded 25 points, 3 rebounds, 4 blocks, and a steal in 28 minutes. Ivisic shot 10 of 13 from the floor and 3 of 5 from long range in the win.

Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

Aggies forward Solomon Washington was electric off the bench in his team’s 69-53 win over Georgia on Tuesday night. In 23 minutes, the 6’7” junior from New Orleans put up 17 points, 5 rebounds, a block, and 2 steals. Washington shot 7 of 12 from the field and 2 of 4 from three-point range in the victory.

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV did a little bit of everything in his team’s game on Tuesday. The senior from Dallas, TX logged 12 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 made three-pointers in 30 minutes of playing time. Taylor leads the Aggies in scoring with 15.0 points per game on the campaign.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M CBB Betting Trends

Arkansas is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks are 2-4 ATS as the road team this season.

Texas A&M is 8-3-1 ATS as the home team this season.

Texas A&M is 12-5-1 ATS after a win this season.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M CBB Prediction:

Texas A&M has been great this season. The Aggies are 11-1 straight up at home and are 8-3 straight up in SEC play this year. On top of that, Texas A&M has won 4 straight games outright and has triumphed in 6 of their last 7 contests. The key has been the Aggies’ defense. Texas A&M is 6th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency according to Kenpom.com. Texas A&M also ranks 19th in conventional defensive efficiency and 26th in scoring defense this season. Arkansas ranks 82nd nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency this season according to Kenpom.com. That fact could spell doom for the Razorbacks against a stout defensive team like Texas A&M. Because of their strong defense and their significant homecourt advantage, I’m laying the points with the Aggies in this one.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M CBB Prediction: TEXAS A&M AGGIES -8.5