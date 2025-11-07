Arkansas vs. Michigan State Preview: Can Hogs win on the road?

Last Updated on November 7, 2025 6:06 pm by Alex Becker

EAST LANSING, MI — Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center, the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks square off with the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans in a non-conference showcase at 7:00 PM ET on FOX. Check out our Arkansas vs. Michigan State prediction below.

The latest Arkansas vs. Michigan State odds list Arkansas +1.5 (-110) with Michigan State -1.5 (-110) , a moneyline of Arkansas +105 vs. Michigan State -125, and a total of 155.5 (-105 on the over and -115 on the under). Winning bets start with winning information — and our Arkansas vs. Michigan State predictions deliver exactly that!

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Michigan State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Venue: Breslin Center (East Lansing, MI)

Arkansas vs. Michigan State Odds — November 8

Spread

Arkansas +1.5 (-110) / Michigan State -1.5 (-110)

Total (O/U)

155.5 Over (-105) / Under (-115)

Moneyline

Arkansas +105 / Michigan State -125

Arkansas vs. Michigan State — Matchup Breakdown

Arkansas (#14): Eric Musselman’s roster brings length, athleticism, and relentless slashing. The Razorbacks generate offense via rim pressure, offensive rebounding, and free throw creation. Their clearest lever is downhill penetration that collapses Michigan State’s help and opens the door for weak-side skip-pass threes. If Arkansas can speed the game up, create high efficiency looks, crash the glass, and win second-chance points, the Arkansas vs. Michigan State line could tilt toward the Razorbacks.

Michigan State (#22): Tom Izzo’s Spartans run structured half-court offense, utilizing ball reversals and physical post touches to generate high-efficiency shot attempts. Michigan State must control pace, protect the ball, keep Arkansas out of the paint, and force the Hogs into taking jump shots. If the Spartans hold their own on the defensive glass and limit transition run-outs, the Arkansas vs. Michigan State spread trends toward the favorite.

What to Watch For

Glass battle: Both teams thrive on second-chance points; whoever wins the battle of the boards likely wins the game.

Both teams thrive on second-chance points; whoever wins the battle of the boards likely wins the game. Transition vs. half-court: Arkansas prefers pace; MSU wants to execute in the half-court and control the tempo of the game.

Arkansas prefers pace; MSU wants to execute in the half-court and control the tempo of the game. Foul pressure: Razorbacks generate trips to the line — Spartans must defend well on the perimeter well without fouling.

Public Betting Snapshot

Early public action indicates a slight lean toward the favorite, with roughly 60% of spread tickets on Michigan State and 52% of money on the Spartans at the time of publishing. As tip approaches, monitor whether sharper money hits either side. For live percentages and movement, check the College Basketball public betting chart. Early season non-conference games often see late steam on totals, which could influence the Arkansas vs. Michigan State odds.

Arkansas vs. Michigan State Prediction

Arkansas’ rim pressure and athleticism can bother Michigan State, but the Spartans’ half-court execution and defensive rebounding give them a crucial edge. A few numbers make the case for the Spartans. Michigan State is 11-6 ATS as the home team and 19-11 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season. Pick: Michigan State -1.5. Lean Over 155.5 if Arkansas hits shots and pushes the pace early.

