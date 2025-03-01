Arizona vs. Iowa State Prediction: Can Wildcats Cover as Road Dog?

The Arizona Wildcats head to Ames to take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a massive ranked Big 12 matchup on Saturday night. The Wildcats are coming off of a win and are 19-9 on the season. The Cyclones have lost their last two games and enter Saturday with a 21-7 record. They are currently 6.5 point home favorites with this Arizona vs. Iowa State matchup set to tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Wildcats (+6.5) at Iowa State Cyclones (-6.5) o/u 151.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Wildcats

As of this writing, our CBB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Arizona. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats bounced back from their tough loss to BYU with a 83-66 victory over Utah on Wednesday night. Caleb Love led the team with 23 points on 7 of 15 shooting from the field. Henri Veesaar, Tobe Awaka, and Jaden Bradley all finished with 12 points each. Outside of Caleb Love, the Wildcats struggled from three in this matchup, with everyone else combining for 3 of 15 as he was good for 6 of 12. However Arizona did a great job of protecting the ball with only 7 turnovers.

Iowa State Cyclones

The Cyclones are looking for a bounce back win themselves as they have lost their last two games. The latest was a 74-68 loss to Oklahoma State. Joshua Jefferson led the team with 17 points and 8 rebounds and was 7 of 10 shooting from the field. The problem for the Cyclones in this one was their poor shooting from behind the arc (29.6%) and from the free throw line (60%). Milan Momcilovic was 2 of 9 from 3 point land while Tamin Lipsey was 1 of 8. The 18 turnovers also didn’t help.

Arizona vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Arizona is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Arizona’s last 5 games

Iowa State is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Iowa State’s last 10 games

Arizona vs. Iowa State Prediction:

The Wildcats won the first meeting between these two squads in overtime 86-75, and I am going to take them again in this one as 6.5 point underdogs. This is a big bounce back spot for the Cyclones but Arizona has played well on the road this season. They have won 6 of their 9 road games SU and 6-3 ATS. The Wildcats are also 3-1 as road underdogs this season. Iowa State has struggled as of late, losing their last two games and are 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games. As the home team, they are also 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games. Arizona knows they are capable of beating this team outright and the Cyclones will be feeling the pressure of needing to get the season back on track. I’ll take the points with the Wildcats here.

Arizona vs. Iowa State Prediction: Arizona +6.5