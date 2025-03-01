Alabama vs. Tennessee Prediction: Can Tide cover on the road?

Number 6 Alabama heads to Knoxville to face #5 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. The game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can Tennessee cover the 3.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 23-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-12 ATS this season.

The Tennessee Volunteers are 23-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-12 ATS this season.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Matchup & Betting Odds

669 Alabama Crimson Tide (+3.5) at 670 Tennessee Volunteers (-3.5); o/u 158.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

Food City Center, Knoxville, TN

TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Tennessee Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Tennessee when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid will sit out Saturday’s game at Tennessee with an undisclosed injury. Reid is putting up 7.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 16.3 minutes per contest for Alabama this year.

Alabama point guard Mark Sears (undisclosed) is officially listed as probable for Saturday’s game in Knoxville. Sears is one of the Crimson Tide’s most important players and he’s leading the club in scoring and assists this year with 19.0 points per game and 5.0 assists per game in 2024-25.

Tennessee Volunteers Game Notes

Volunteers forward Felix Okpara was tremendous in his team’s 65-59 win over LSU on Tuesday night. The 6’11” junior from Lagos, Nigeria recorded 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots in 28 minutes of playing time. Okpara shot 6 of 6 from the floor and 3 of 3 from the foul line in the win.

Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler also played well in his team’s game on Tuesday. In 35 minutes, the senior from Long Island, NY logged 17 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a made three-pointer. Zeigler is second on the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game this season.

Alabama vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Trends

Alabama is 7-4 ATS when facing ranked opponents this season.

The Crimson Tide are 3-1 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Tennessee is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Tennessee is 8-9 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Alabama vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

This is a great spot for Alabama. The Tide have been one of the better road teams in the nation this season. Alabama is 8-2 straight up and 6-4 ATS on the road this year. To wit, the Crimson Tide have outright ranked road wins over North Carolina, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Mississippi State this season.

The key has been Alabama’s dynamic offense. The Crimson Tide are ranked third in adjusted offensive efficiency according to Kenpom.com and are the #1 scoring offense in the country this season at 91.5 points per game. They say that “defense travels” but for Alabama the opposite seems to be true. The Crimson Tide are averaging 92.0 points per game on the road this season. No other team in the land is even scoring 85 points per game on the road this year. I think the Crimson Tide’s offense and their experience will prove to be the difference in this contest. I’m taking Alabama and the points on the road in Knoxville on Saturday.

Alabama vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction: ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE +3.5