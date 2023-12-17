Wizards vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Washington Wizards travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Suns cover the 12.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Wizards vs. Suns betting prediction.

The Washington Wizards are 4-20 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-13 ATS this season.

The Phoenix Suns are 13-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-14-1 ATS this season.

Wizards vs. Suns Matchup & Betting Odds

575 Washington Wizards (+12.5) at 576 Phoenix Suns (-12.5); o/u 245.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Wizards vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Washington Wizards Daily Fantasy Spin

Wizards guards Delon Wright (knee), Johnny Davis (calf), and Landry Shamet (ribs) will all be out for Sunday’s road tilt with the Suns. Of the three, the most significant absence is Landry Shamet.

The Wichita State alum is averaging 8.3 points and 1.6 made three-pointers per game in 16.9 minutes per contest for the Wizards this season. Bilal Coulibaly, Jared Butler, and Corey Kispert could all see more playing time as a result of the above trio of guards sitting out on Sunday night.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns wing players Bradley Beal (ankle) and Josh Okogie (hip) will both sit out Sunday’s game against the Wizards. Beal is averaging 14.7 points per game and Okogie is putting up 6.5 points per game in 2023 thus far.

Phoenix shooting guard Eric Gordon is probable to play on Sunday as he works his way back from a lower leg injury. Gordon is pouring in 14.2 points per game this season. Suns small forward Nasir Little is questionable to play on Sunday due to left knee soreness. Little is averaging 5.4 points per game in 15.7 minutes per contest this year.

Wizards vs. Suns NBA Betting Trends

Washington is an NBA-worst 0-3 ATS after a win this season.

Washington is 1-2 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Phoenix is 39-33-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of last season.

Phoenix is 25-23-1 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of last season.

Wizards vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

Washington is one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. The Wizards are 2-15 straight up in their last 17 games, and they have an average scoring margin of -10.0 points per game for the season. The latter figure ranks third-worst in the league. But the Wizards’ real problem is defense. Washington ranks dead last in points allowed per game (126.8) and defensive efficiency (1.182) this year.

Against a team like Phoenix with multiple elite scorers like Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, that presents a legitimate problem. I can’t back the Wizards in this game because they have the worst statistical defense in the NBA. I know Bradley Beal will be out for Phoenix, but I believe they have a get-right game in them after their 17-point home loss to New York on Friday night. I’m laying the points with the Suns at home in this one.

Wizards vs. Suns Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS -12.5